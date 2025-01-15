Manchester United are in desperate need of action within the first-team squad, whether that be with incomings or outgoings before the end of the month.

Ruben Amorim has been on the hunt for a new striker in recent weeks but is yet to agree a deal for a new talisman to follow in the footsteps of Viktor Gyokeres after his time under the 39-year-old at Sporting CP.

Randal Kolo Muani has been the player most linked with a move to Old Trafford since the opening of the window, but no deal has yet to be agreed for the French international.

Outgoings are also to be expected as the new boss looks to make his own mark on the playing squad, potentially offloading some of Erik ten Hag’s signings who have failed to impress.

The same can’t be said for one pair, who have undoubtedly been the shining lights of Amorim’s tenure at Old Trafford during his first few months at the helm.

The star men for United since Amorim arrived

Amad Diallo was a player brought back into the fold following Amorim’s appointment after being left out in the cold by former boss Ten Hag - often only utilised as an impact player.

However, the Ivorian has become a regular starter in recent weeks, taking full advantage of his increased game time, subsequently starring at the top end of the pitch for the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old has registered three goals and five assists in his last 12 outings, with his most crucial striker undoubtedly coming in the Manchester derby, scoring the winning goal against Pep Guardiola’s side.

As for Bruno Fernandes, he was a key member of the Dutchman’s side during his own tenure in the North West, but has taken his performances to the next level after the arrival of his compatriot.

United’s captain has made the same number of appearances as Amad, registering one fewer goal contribution - notching seven, including the strike in the last outing against Arsenal in their FA Cup triumph.

However, one other player looks set for the exit door after failing to replicate the aforementioned stats in taking their game to the next level under the new management.

The player who Man Utd need to sell in January

Marcus Rashford is one player who is almost certain to leave his boyhood club in the next few weeks, after seemingly not being a part of Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford.

The Englishman hasn’t featured since the victory over Viktoria Plzen back at the start of December, a real surprise given his run of three goals in just two league matches after the arrival of Amorim.

He’s since been touted with moves to Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United and Napoli, but still looks most likely to swap Manchester for Milan - with AC Milan currently the favourites for his signature.

However, Rashford shouldn’t be the only one to depart the Theatre of Dreams this month, with the hierarchy desperately needing to get Brazilian midfielder Casemiro off the wage bill.

The 32-year-old cost the club £70m back in the summer of 2022, but has been a disaster of a signing, only making six appearances since the new boss took charge.

His performance against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup was his last, looking way too slow for the demands of a top-level talent, often being out ran and bypassed in the middle of the park.

Casemiro certainly isn’t worthy of a first-team role at Old Trafford, nor is he deserving of his bonkers pay packet, which sees him pocket a remarkable £350k-per-week.

Manchester United's highest-earning players (2024/25) Rank Player Salary per week Salary per year 1 Casemiro £350,000 £18,200,000 =2 Bruno Fernandes £300,000 £15,600,000 =2 Marcus Rashford £300,000 £15,600,000 4 Mason Mount £250,000 £13,000,000 5 Antony £200,000 £10,400,000 6 Matthijs de Ligt £195,000 £10,140,000 Stats via Capology

Such a figure sees him earn more than Fernandes, with the current Red Devils skipper earning £300k-per-week, alongside wantaway teammate, Rashford.

Given the club’s current cost-cutting operation, Casemiro - who The Athletic have reported that United would like to shift from the wage bill - should be the first player facing the chop, especially considering he earns the most out of any player in the current squad.

If the club are to land any new stars this month, it’s crucial that current players are offloaded to free up funds, with the Brazilian desperately needing to be moved on to prevent any further losses.