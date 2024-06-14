With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS now in charge, the future looks set to be far more promising at Manchester United.

Old Trafford’s glory days are in the past, with the last decade being a difficult period for the Red Devils.

From the function of the club behind the scenes to the performance on the field, it’s been well below standard, and that simply must change.

Ratcliffe will start by looking to move on players of no use, particularly those that are earning high wages, with one player who earns more than Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund surely on his way out.

Donny van de Beek’s future at Man Utd

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed back in April that Donny van de Beek will return to Man United this summer.

The former Ajax star joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan last season, but the German club have rejected the option to buy of around £9m.

The Netherlands star will look for a new club in the summer, with United also keen on letting their £39m man man embark on a new adventure.

However, according to more reports in Spain via TEAMtalk, Van de Beek will have three potential destinations: Girona, Lazio, and Inter.

Van de Beek’s career at Man United

When Van de Beek originally joined Man United back in 2020, the move didn’t exactly make much sense to begin with.

The number 34 was set up to fail from the get-go, with his main position, attacking midfield, taken by Bruno Fernandes, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer operating with two defensive midfielders, of which Van de Beek is not.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that his minutes were extremely limited, especially because the United captain is always available and the best performer in the side.

Throughout his time at the club, the midfielder played 62 times for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and two assists, which is a rather uninspiring return.

Last season, Van de Beek attempted to revive his career at Frankfurt, but he only started four games, spending the majority of his time on the bench. But what exactly does he earn at Man United?

Van de Beek’s salary at Man Utd

It’s fair to say that Garnacho and Hojlund have had much more of an impact at United than Van de Beek already.

Hojlund netted ten goals in the Premier League last term while the Argentine scored seven and provided five assists, with the youthful duo becoming key players in the side.

Alongside Kobbie Mainoo, the two attackers look set to be the faces of the new United era, not just because of their quality right now but also because of their potential.

However, the number 11 and number 17 aren’t exactly the highest earners in the squad, even earning less than Van de Beek.

United Players With a Similar Wage to VDB Player Weekly Salary Andre Onana £120k Van de Beek £90k Aaron Wan-Bissaka £90k Rasmus Hojlund £85k Diogo Dalot £85k Via Capology

As you can see, the Dutchman currently earns £90k per week, which equates to £4.68m per season.

For context, the attacking midfielder earns nearly two times more than Garnacho, earning 50k per week, while also having a higher salary than Hojlund, earning £85k per week.

Now, although he isn’t on an astronomical wage, such as Casemiro, for example, who earns a weekly wage of £350k, he hasn’t been able to justify his take home whatsoever.

Van de Beek is currently in a wage bracket similar to that of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who have both offered much more on the pitch for the Red Devils than the “invisible” midfielder - as he was dubbed by football creator Liam Canning.

Overall, it’s the best decision for both parties to part ways this summer, but one thing is for certain: Van de Beek has bled United dry over the years.