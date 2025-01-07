Manchester United looked like a different team as they started the new year off on strong footing, drawing at Anfield and coming within a whisker of taking all three points.

It's a start. Ruben Amorim has cut a dejected figure on more than a few occasions over the past few months, with his tactical vision unable to hit its stride and players routinely flattering to deceive.

The Portuguese manager didn't hold back during his post-match interview in spite of the impressive and exhilarating 2-2 draw against Liverpool, flummoxed by his players' inability to maintain consistency.

The seeds have been planted now though; his ideas might just have taken root. The Red Devils impressed, but their result at Anfield was a product of the imperious midfield display, with Kobbie Mainoo standing firm against the hosts.

Kobbie Mainoo's recent success

Mainoo was a beacon of hope for Man United last season, the latest to emerge from Carrington's ever-lasting production line and instrumentally guiding Erik ten Hag through the campaign, scoring as his side defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

This year, it's been a more campaign, with Mainoo missing a chunk of the term through injury and perhaps struggling to project that precocious swagger that he played with before the summer, free in his youthful flair.

However, the 19-year-old has started to impress under Amorim's wing in recent weeks, instilling much-needed control off the bench against Newcastle United and thriving against Liverpool, notably winning six of his 11 duels.

Man Utd must sell a player who earns more than Mainoo

Mainoo is doing his club proud as one of their finest up-and-coming prospects, but not everyone looking to establish themselves is thriving. In fact, the under-fire Joshua Zirkzee might even be heading for the exit mere months after first joining.

In July, Man United signed Bologna's Zirkzee for a £36.5m fee after he had earned the Serie A Young Player of the Year, helping his team qualify for the Champions League.

It's fair to say that he's endured a tough start to life in England. Zirkzee opened his account with a winner against Fulham in August, off the bench and setting United up for the year with three points. However, he's struggled since, with just four goals across 28 matches.

Perhaps the most concerning part is the failure to translate the quality that impelled INEOS to take a punt and bring the dynamic forward to Old Trafford, lacking the mobility and physicality to truly make his mark.

Joshua Zirkzee League Stats - 2023/24 vs 2024/25 Match Stats* 23/24 (Serie A) 24/24 (Prem) Matches (starts) 34 (32) 20 (7) Goals 11 3 Assists 4 1 Shots (on target)* 2.5 (0.9) 0.8 (0.4) Pass completion 78% 73% Key passes* 1.3 0.5 Ball recoveries* 3.0 1.3 Dribbles* 1.5 0.3 Total duels (won)* 4.1 (40%) 1.5 (33%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

His struggles were exemplified against Newcastle before the new year when he was withdrawn after just 34 minutes on the pitch. We mentioned that Mainoo impressed off the bench, but the damage had already been done as Amorim's side trailed 2-0 - it was a scoreline that flattered the hosts.

As such, the 23-year-old appears to have thrown in the towel. Caught Offside have recently reported that Zirkzee has informed his agent of his desire to leave and that he would be interested in returning to Italian football. Journalist Graeme Bailey, meanwhile, has suggested that Juventus could bring him to Turin this winter with talks ongoing.

Given that the Netherlands international earns £105k per week on top of his lofty transfer fee, it would be unforgivable for him to seek a way out so soon, albeit he will be feeling emotional after his ignominious substitution against the Magpies.

His replacement, Mainoo, earns but a portion of his salary at £20k per week, and while the England star will be targetting a bumper new deal in the coming months or year, it's still a good yardstick to emphasise the issues behind Zirkzee's United career.

Amorim is starting to build something at the Theatre of Dreams and his vision cannot be compromised by wantaway players. Should the reports carry a grain of truth, Zirkzee must be sold.