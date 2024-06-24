Having historically struggled to assert their dominance in the transfer market, Manchester United are now looking to complete their business early.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to sign young players that can develop into superstars, hence the recent links to Joshua Zirkzee and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The duo both fit the profile of a Man Utd target under INEOS ownership, being 23 and 21 years old, respectively, however, the Everton defender could prove to be too costly according to reports.

With the two most talked-about Man United targets in mind, who could be given the boot if one of them arrives?

Lindelof’s Man Utd career so far

Almost seven years ago, Jose Mourinho signed a young Victor Lindelof from Benfica for a fee in the region of £31m.

During his first campaign at Old Trafford, the Sweden international struggled to work his way into the starting eleven, starting just 13 Premier League matches.

However, he solidified himself as a regular during the 2018/19 season, starting 29 Premier League games while partnering Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, and Phil Jones.

The 29-year-old continued to be a reliable performer under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his involvement has decreased recently, and that will only continue to be the case next season.

What Man United currently pay Lindelof

It’s fair to say that going into last season, Lindelof would have been viewed as a rotation option for the centre-half position, with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Harry Maguire all ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, Lindelof’s chances of saving his Man Utd career were hindered massively, with an injury halting any momentum that he’d developed, missing 22 games in total.

This meant that the Swede only started 14 Premier League games, with a few of them even coming as a left-back due to the lack of depth in that position.

Fast forward to today, and it’s unknown whether Lindelof will be a Man United player next season, especially considering reports have suggested he could reunite with Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

Despite his absence making the defensive department slightly more vulnerable, his exit could prove to be the best decision, especially considering how much he currently earns at Old Trafford.

PL Players With the Same Wage as Lindelof Victor Lindelof = £120k Andre Onana Lisandro Martinez Alexander Isak Jarrod Bowen Emiliano Martinez Via Capology

As per Capology, the Swedish captain’s salary is an astonishing £120k-per-week, which equates to exactly £6.24m per year.

This means that the number two earns over two times more than the aforementioned Zirkzee and Branthwaite’s, as they earn £18.7k and £35k per week each week respectively.

Furthermore, Lindelof is on the same wage as Martinez and Andre Onana, while also boasting a higher salary than the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo.

On top of that, the right-footed defender earns an identical wage to Alexander Isak, Jarrod Bowen, and Emiliano Martinez, for example, who are all far more influential for their teams.

Considering Lindelof’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, this transfer window may be the last opportunity for Man United to recoup any funds from their £31m signing.

Therefore, considering his salary, contract length, and performance, it’s vital that the Red Devils look to move the centre half on this summer; otherwise, he will walk on a free deal.