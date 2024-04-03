Erik ten Hag has little time to work with the Manchester United squad on the training ground this week, with their next Premier League outing already looming.

At the weekend, the Red Devils were extremely lucky to pick up a 1-1 draw against Brentford, with the hosts having enough chances to score multiple goals, as highlighted by their xG of 3.29.

On Thursday evening, United will once again travel down south, where they will be faced with the task of defeating Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, who drew 2-2 at home to Burnley on Saturday.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at which player could prove to be vital tomorrow, with his inclusion potentially being as important as Harry Maguire’s.

Why Harry Maguire must return against Chelsea

After Man United’s tremendous victory over Liverpool just before the international break, the atmosphere surrounding the club was phenomenal.

Players that had been out for some time with injuries started to return, and it seemed as though the end of the season would be promising.

But instead, the Reds were struck with some more bad news yesterday, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both set to miss a month due to injury.

This means that Maguire’s place in the starting lineup on Thursday is all but confirmed, which is set to be his 14th Premier League start of the campaign.

The number five has dealt with his own injury issues this campaign, but he was one of United’s best performers earlier this season, even winning the Premier League November Player of the Month award.

Maguire started the reverse fixture against Chelsea in what was arguably the best performance by Ten Hag's team this season, and the former Ajax boss will be hoping for a similar performance this time around.

Man Utd’s 2/10 ace must start vs Chelsea

There’s no two ways about it: almost everything positive in the Chelsea attack this season has come via Cole Palmer, who’s tasked with change creation and scoring goals.

The former Manchester City gem has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League, never mind the Blues squad, providing eight assists and scoring 13 goals, with one of those coming against United in December.

Palmer is often deployed as a right-winger, and even if he starts in the number ten role, he often drifts towards the right, where he can cut inside onto his strong left foot.

Taking all the above into account, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ten Hag revolve his game plan around stopping the England international, which is where Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes into the picture.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out, the Dutchman has fielded the former Crystal Palace man at left back over the last two matches, which is where he will likely play at Stamford Bridge, and the table below highlights just how strong he is defensively.

Wan-Bissaka's 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Wan-Bissaka Tackles 2.2 Interceptions 1.8 Ball recoveries 5.1 Clearances 2.7 Dribbled past 0.5 Pass accuracy 83% Touches 57.5 Via Sofascore

Despite the above statistics proving that Wan-Bissaka has been fantastic this season over his 13 matches, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wasn’t impressed with him on the left against the Bees, handing him an extremely harsh 2/10 rating.

The 26-year-old ace tends to be a consistent performer who rarely has an awful game, and as you can see by the table, he is an extremely tenacious defender who is difficult to beat due to his excellent 1v1 defending, proactivity, and reading of the game - praised as the "best in the world" in that former regard by James Maddison.

Unfortunately, the number 29 doesn’t offer a huge amount going forward, but he’s relatively comfortable on the ball, and he’s certainly the best option to start at left-back tomorrow given the circumstances and opposition.

With stopping Palmer likely to be crucial to keeping the hosts at bay, Wan-Bissaka could be the key figure for United at Stamford Bridge.