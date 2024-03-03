Manchester United progressed to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening, as they narrowly defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0.

This was an important victory, not just in the sense of the game in isolation, but because they simply had to bounce back from the 2-1 home defeat to Fulham last weekend.

However, the Manchester derby awaits Erik ten Hag’s side on Sunday, with the Red Devils going into the tie as the heavy underdog against imperious rivals, Manchester City.

That said, the return of one individual who barely featured against Forest could just give them a much better chance of victory than if Antony was to start from the off.

Antony’s performance versus Forest

It’s well known that Antony has performed way below the potential he once showcased at Ajax and even during the start of his United career.

The Brazilian has yet to register a goal contribution in the Premier League this season, despite playing 20 games, and because of that, he’s lost his spot in the side to Alejandro Garnacho.

However, the 24-year-old did show glimpses of improvement against the Tricky Trees on Wednesday night, his first start against a Premier League club since December.

The winger retained the ball extremely well and combined nicely when drifting inside from the right, as shown by his 95% pass accuracy and 58 touches.

However, unlike what we’ve seen for most of this season, the number 21 was willing to take a few risks, shooting three times and registering four key passes.

Despite it being an improved performance, he didn’t quite do enough to warrant a start on Sunday, and he should drop to the bench for a very special prospect.

Why Kobbie Mainoo must return to the starting XI

Kobbie Mainoo earned himself a well-deserved rest on Wednesday after being thrown in at the deep end and starting all 12 games prior.

But there’s no doubt that the 6 foot 18-year-old should return to the team ahead of the huge clash against City, despite his lack of experience.

Earlier this season, Ten Hag’s team held Liverpool to an impressive 0-0 draw at Anfield, becoming the only team to keep a clean sheet against the Reds all season, and a very similar game plan is expected this weekend.

Mainoo started that game alongside Sofyan Amrabat, where he showed his defensive abilities as well as his composure in possession, as can be seen in the table below.

Mainoo vs Liverpool Stats Mainoo Minutes 82 Pass accuracy 89% Possession lost 3 Tackles 2 Blocked shots 3 Stats via Sofascore

At the Etihad, Pep Guardiola’s side is guaranteed to dominate the ball, which means that when the visitors do get hold of it, they simply cannot be wasteful, which is where the “sensational” Mainoo will help, as called by journalist Liam Canning.

The number 37’s role in the team could mirror the task that Fred used to undertake when playing City, marking Kevin De Bruyne from the first whistle to the last.

This could see Scott McTominay keep his place in the side and Bruno Fernandes move to a right midfield role, like he played in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Despite his age, Mainoo is more than up to the task of frustrating City, and he simply has to return to the side on Sunday.