Manchester United will be desperate to score a return to form in the Premier League as they prepare to host table-topping juggernauts Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Say one thing for United supporters, say they are voluble. Old Trafford will be booming and Erik ten Hag's squad simply have to evoke a reaction from the 4-0 thrashing at the hand of Crystal Palace last time out.

There are just three fixtures left to play and defeat against the Gunners will make hopes of playing in Europe next term all the more slender.

Man United team news

Man United will be galvanised by the news that captain and chief creator Bruno Fernandes has returned to training alongside Scott McTominay after the pair missed Monday's defeat at Selhurst Park.

However, Mason Mount has stirred frustrations after picking up yet another injury that will sideline him for the penultimate Old Trafford outing of the campaign.

Lisandro Martinez has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked for this one, though Marcus Rashford could play some part after missing the past three contests.

Given the shocking injury problems, Casemiro will likely be forced into a centre-half role once again, and Sofyan Amrabat must be handed his chance in midfield.

Why Sofyan Amrabat must start vs Arsenal

Casemiro's deployment in defence is more down to a lack of options than anything else, but Ten Hag must refrain from playing Christian Eriksen from the outset against Mikel Arteta's team.

At Crystal Palace, the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst branded the Dane with a 1/10 match rating and wrote: 'Started by default again. The alternative was Sofyan Amrabat but Eriksen should not have been out there and he was off the pace for both first half goals.'

Amrabat has endured a dismal term in England after joining from Fiorentina on loan last summer, starting just seven matches in the Premier League and being described as a "fish out of water" by pundit Chris Sutton.

The Moroccan, for all his faults, does rank among the top 15% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 5% for blocks per 90, as per FBref, and he will be vital in marshalling a robust Arsenal engine room consisting of the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

It's daunting, to say the least. But United are capable of first-rate performances and Amrabat has a proven track record of overcoming Rice in the midfield battles, having unleashed an excellent display against the Three Lions star during Fiorentina's Europa Conference League final against West Ham United last summer.

Sofyan Amrabat: Stats vs West Ham (UECL Final) Stat # Minutes played 90' Touches 99 Accurate passes 69/76 (91%) Shots taken 1 Long balls 9/11 Dribble attempts 1/2 Duels won 9/20 Tackles 4 Clearances 2 Stats via Sofascore

The Hammers might have come away with the trophy but Amrabat was certainly not at fault as he produced a commanding performance against one of Europe's superlative midfielders, with writer Mohammed Butt even remarking that Rice was "getting taken to school" by the 27-year-old La Viola player.

Pundit Paul Merson also echoed that opinion, stating that the imposing ace "got the better of Declan Rice" on the day, further proving how he could be something of a difference marker later today.

Given Eriksen's lack of mobility and complete vaporisation of confidence, Amrabat must start against Arsenal, tasked with subduing Rice once again and anchoring the midfield, protecting the ramshackle backline.

He's done it before...