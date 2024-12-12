Manchester United’s transfer business has left a lot to be desired in recent years, especially during the tenure of Erik ten Hag, who tried to return to the glory days back at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman spent over £600m on new additions during his time in charge but failed to recruit the talent that was able to help his quest of taking the Red Devils back to the top of the Premier League.

In his final season at the helm, the 54-year-old won the FA Cup but was unable to secure a top-four finish in the league, ending 2023/24 in eighth place.

He lost his job just a handful of matches into the current campaign, with his new additions unable to have the desired effect - ultimately costing him his job.

There are various options to choose from, but countless of his additions have bled the club dry, looking nowhere near value for money given their excessive transfer fees.

Ten Hag’s worst signings as Man United manager

Winger Antony followed boss Ten Hag from Ajax during the summer of 2022, costing a mammoth £86m - the second-highest transfer fee the club have paid for a player after Paul Pogba.

Undoubtedly, high expectations were placed on the 24-year-old’s shoulders after his move, but he’s since only scored 12 times in his 89 appearances - an average of one goal every seven matches.

His antics and showboating haven’t gone down well with the United faithful, often seeing him come under fire, restricting him to only three league appearances this season to date.

Casemiro was another expensive addition, costing £70m from Real Madrid during the same transfer window, looking to add quality to the midfield department, but the move hasn’t gone as either party would’ve expected.

He may have made over 100 appearances for the Red Devils, but having often been at fault for goals by making individual errors, he appears to be coming towards the back end of his career at the age of 32. no sell-on fee expected from their big-money investment is expected.

He’s not the only midfielder to fail to make the grade in the North West, with new boss Ruben Amorim needing to part ways with one of Ten Hag’s additions in January.

The Man Utd player who Amorim needs to sell in January

Denmark international Christian Eriksen joined on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, after leaving Brentford at the end of the previous season - looking to provide experience at the heart of the United side.

The former Tottenham star is now 32, and like Casemiro, coming to the back end of his days at the top level, leaving new boss Amorim to make a call on his future in Manchester.

He’s only made one appearance since the 39-year-old’s appointment, coming during his first outing at Ipswich Town, failing to appear in another game since - dropping rapidly down the pecking order.

Former Sporting Director John Murtough dubbed the Dane as “one of the best” upon his transfer, heaping high expectations after his transfer to Old Trafford.

"Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career. It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him. In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond."

He may have made 86 appearances since then, but with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, Amorim may look to offload the experienced talent before his deal runs out.

Eriksen's Premier League stats for United (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 9 Pass accuracy 89% Chances created 14 Tackles won 3 Duels won 12 Recoveries made 24 Times dribbled past 5 Stats via FotMob

His £150k-per-week wages have failed to be reflected by his importance since the appointment of the new boss, desperately struggling to make an impact on the first team.

The upcoming window may represent the last opportunity to recoup any form of transfer fee, whilst also fitting in with the current cost-cutting operation in place at Manchester.

He’s been a solid squad member, but if the club are to improve and reach the next level, Amorim will need to be brutal with his decision-making of the current crop of players.

Eriksen is one that could be sacrificed, potentially allowing for needed improvement across the board, and giving the new boss the best possible chance of being a success during his tenure in Manchester.