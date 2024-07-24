Following the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, Manchester United are still reportedly in talks to sign a midfield reinforcement, despite seeing "several" offers already knocked back.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils can consider the summer transfer window a success so far. They've welcomed a young striker in an attempt to solve their goalscoring problems and welcomed one of the best young defenders that European football has to offer in the form of Yoro, who also had interest from the likes of Real Madrid. In a major coup, those at Old Trafford secured the 18-year-old's signature, adding a solution to the heart of their defence for years to come in the process.

Manchester United may not end on two arrivals, however, with Erik ten Hag's squad one that still has plenty of room for improvement, which could yet see the likes of Noussair Mazraoui arrive. The Bayern Munich defender has reportedly been the subject of concrete talks between Manchester United and the Bundesliga club, though a deal is yet to be agreed.

He's not the only one who's reportedly the subject of negotiations, either. According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United's negotiations are "ongoing" to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, despite having "several verbal offers" already knocked back by the Ligue 1 champions who are demanding €70m (£59m) for their midfielder this summer.

The Uruguay international certainly has a hefty price tag, but those at Old Trafford have been more than willing to splash the cash so far this summer and could yet do so once more before the end of the transfer window.

"Superb" Ugarte would be major upgrade on Casemiro

When looking at Manchester United's woeful campaign last time out, it was easy to spot weaknesses going forward, within their backline and, perhaps most prominently, at the base of their midfield as Casemiro began to edge past his best. Now, with two of those problems seemingly solved, the Red Devils must welcome an upgrade on the Brazilian in the form of Ugarte this summer.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Progressive Carries 16 12 Progressive Passes 87 112 Tackles Won 57 56 Ball Recoveries 181 133

Off the ball, in particular, Ugarte outperformed Casemiro last season and the Brazilian is only likely to gradually decline more and more on that front at 32 years old. His potential replacement, meanwhile, is still just 23 years old and has plenty of time to discover new levels.

The PSG star has earned plenty of praise over the years, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who dubbed his ability to read the game "superb". Now, it's Manchester United who could benefit from that ability, should they finally decide to match PSG's reported price tag this summer.