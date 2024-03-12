Manchester United could have found their latest attacking addition, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe said to be a big fan of one Premier League star in particular.

Man Utd set for overhaul

Erik ten Hag's side may well be set for a major overhaul this summer, with The Manchester Evening News reporting that as many as 21 players could be set to leave.

On the incoming front, they are expected to move for a left-back, a centre-back and a central midfielder, but it is a winger that they are reportedly thought to be eyeing first.

That man could well be Michael Olise of Crystal Palace. As per The London Evening Standard, INEOS have identified him as their top summer target with Ratcliffe giving the green light to a move, and it has since come to light that he could well have a release clause of just £60m written into his contract, which he signed last summer after Chelsea's interest.

Now, speaking to The United Stand, relayed by United in Focus, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that though United won't be the only club chasing him, Olise "would be really keen" to jump at the chance to head to Old Trafford.

“I’m sure that the player would be really keen on joining Manchester United. That’s 100 per cent guaranteed." “But (Man United) won’t be the only club”, with Chelsea having seen their offer turned down last summer for his services."

United could certainly do much worse than the 22-year-old Palace winger, with the Frenchman having been tipped for greatness by many.

Olise garnering high praise

Speaking to The Athletic in 2021, then-Reading teammate Tom McIntyre revealed he knew that Olise was going to be a 'special' player.

"From the minute you saw him, you could see that special ability. He's so comfortable on the ball. He's so confident, which sets him apart from other decent players I have played with. He wanted to receive the ball in tight areas.

"There'd be times where we were 2-0 up, even in the Championship last year, with five minutes to go, and he's trying to get the ball off the keeper behind the centre-backs. And everyone is shouting 'Get up the pitch, just kick it', and he's trying to get on the ball to show what he could do."

Premier League 23/24 Michael Olise Antony Alejandro Garnacho Appearances 11 22 26 Goals 6 0 5 Assists 3 0 3 Key passes 22 16 37 Successful Take ons per 90 2.29 1.92 1.72

Meanwhile, ex-Manchester City man and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has pegged Olise as a future World Class performer.

"He is going to be world-class", he told "The Rest is Football" podcast.

"He's just one of them young players who need to be guided in the right way when he leaves Palace, no disrespect to Palace fans, they probably want that money at some stage to rebuild anyway."

"But when he leaves, if he picks the right team where he's allowed to express himself, he's going to be a superstar. He's that good. I remember watching him at the Etihad a couple of seasons ago.

"It's not just his dribbling, it's his decision-making – when to lay off the ball and his first touch is sublime. Yeah, he's going to the very top"

Signing Olise could allow Manchester United more flexibility in their front line, with Alejandro Garnacho increasingly having had to play on the right-hand side of attack. It would also allow the club to possibly move on from Antony, who is increasingly left out of Ten Hag's starting XI.