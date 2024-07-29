Manchester United could now be set for something of a surprise departure this summer, if the latest reports out of France are anything to go by.

Red Devils hoping for improvement

After a tricky 2023/24 Premier League campaign was saved by an FA Cup win over Manchester City, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be hoping for much better from his side this time around.

They have already added two new faces in the form of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, with the pair arriving from Bologna and Lille respectively in a total outlay in excess of £85m. There is still plenty more to be done though, with a new right back, another centre-back and a defensive midfielder all thought to be on the Red Devils' wishlist before the transfer window slams shut in a month's time.

It is also likely that plenty of players will leave following the news that almost anyone is set to be up for sale this summer for the right price. That could see some surprising departures.

Man Utd high earner agrees terms to leave

That comes amid reports that Jadon Sancho has agreed personal terms over a potential move to French giants PSG this summer. Though on loan for the second half of last season following a public fallout with Ten Hag, it was thought that the pair had repaired their relationship ahead of the new season, with Sancho starting the most recent pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

Ten Hag himself revealed that he hoped Sancho would be able to stay and contribute: "We spoke well. Everyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects on this well, you draw a line and move on.

"This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is a very good player. I hope that we will still click and that he will contribute to our success."

But now, in something of a twist, it seems like a departure could once again be on the cards for the 24-year-old winger amid renewed interest from PSG.

As per Sports Zone, there is an "agreement in principle" between the player and PSG for a move to the Parc des Princes. Though it is added that the winger is not the priority option, he could soon rocket up the pecking order should Nico Williams opt not to move to Paris.

It is added that Manchester United would demand slightly over £50m for him to depart, with Sancho still having two years left to run on his £250,000 per week deal at Old Trafford, a figure that puts him among the highest earners at the club.

Manchester United highest earners Player Weekly wage Casemiro £350,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 Jadon Sancho £250,000 Mason Mount £250,000 Bruno Fernandes £240,000

With United well stocked in wide areas already and Sancho yet to truly impress at the club, a sale could well prove a tempting option for the club should a reasonable offer be made as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to trim the wage bill.