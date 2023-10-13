Manchester United are in talks with one player over a brand-new Old Trafford deal, according to a fresh report.

The Red Devils were extremely productive over the summer when it came to player arrivals and departures, but with the window now shut until the New Year, attention appears to have turned to contract renewals.

Man United contracts Contract expiry Aaron Wan-Bissaka 2024 (Option for a further year) Hannibal 2024 (Option for a further year) Antony Martial 2024 (Option for a further year) Victor Lindelof 2024 (Option for a further year) Jonny Evans 2024 Tom Heaton 2024

As can be seen, a number of players are out of contract in 2024, and one specifically, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, looked like he was surplus to requirements at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. Reports earlier this year said that Ten Hag told Wan-Bissaka was free to leave Man Utd, but as we know, an exit failed to materialise.

The 25-year-old began the current campaign as first choice at right-back but has been sidelined with a hamstring injury recently, with the Red Devils hit with an injury crisis at the back. However, when it comes to Wan-Bissaka, it appears as if a new deal is in the pipeline.

Football Insider provided an update on Wan-Bissaka’s Man Utd future in the last 48 hours, revealing that the club are in discussions with the player over a new long-term deal as he is now seen as integral to Ten Hag’s plans going forward. The report adds it is a significant U-turn by the manager, who was won over by the full-back during the second half of the previous campaign.

The 25-year-old made the move to Manchester from Crystal Palace back in 2019 and has gone on to make 165 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and registering 12 assists. (Wan-Bissaka stats)

He has made five appearances during the current campaign and hailed as “fantastic” by pundit Micky Gray last season, Wan-Bissaka recently opened up about his future at Old Trafford, admitting he did feel his time at the club could have been up. (ESPN)

"You have that feeling, but for me, I always have that faith in myself to get myself out of situations like that. I had my head screwed on and I was ready to do what it takes.

"It was a hard time and the only thing you can do during a hard time is keep working. I got my head down and then got the chance and was able to help the team. You can just sit there and complain about it and not care, or you can actually try and I thought the best way was for me to try."

It looks as if he may still have plenty of years left ahead of him at Old Trafford now, though, following the recent update, so his contract situation will be one to watch over the coming months.