Manchester United see an "outstanding" player as an alternative midfield option to Joao Neves this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have completed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, but it would be a huge surprise if their summer business stopped there. Left-back feels like a primary position to focus on, given Luke Shaw's fitness issues, and a bid for Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu has reportedly been submitted.

With Euro 2024 now at an end, it is only natural that certain star players from the tournament will be looked at by many clubs, and United are believed to be interested in signing triumphant Spain attacking midfielder Dani Olmo. He ended the tournament with three goals and two assists, meaning he shared the Golden Boot, and he may eye a move away from RB Leipzig this summer.

Another report has claimed that the Red Devils have tabled a massive offer for another player who had some good moments at the Euros in Xavi Simons, scoring in the Netherlands' semi-final defeat to England. The Dutchman is currently at Paris Saint-Germain but was loaned out to Leipzig last season, and the Ligue 1 giants could again send him out elsewhere on a temporary basis in 2024/25.

While the arrival of Zirkzee has instantly bolstered the attacking options at Erik ten Hag's disposal, further reinforcements could come in there, with Ivan Toney mooted as a target. A move to Old Trafford reportedly appeals to the Brentford striker.

Man Utd keen on "outstanding" Neves alternative

According to a new claim from Caught Offside, Manchester United believe Adam Wharton could be a strong option to Neves in the current transfer window.

The Crystal Palace and England ace is described as a "cheaper alternative" to the young Benfica star, having burst onto the scene after joining the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers. Neves is the primary target, but with Benfica refusing to budge on his £100m release clause and Man City also eyeing a move, the Red Devils could turn to a young talent closer to home.

Wharton's rise has been meteoric to date, considering he earned a call-up to England's Euro 2024 squad after only moving to Palace back in January. While he was unable to make any kind of impact in Germany this summer, he looks like a player of unbelievable promise, being lauded by Alan Shearer after an excellent performance away to Liverpool last term.

"They said Palace got him on the cheap. I understand why today. I've been watching him and he's been really impressive. Today he was, without doubt, he ran that midfield. When you consider who he was against and the fact it was at Anfield. That's a pretty big thing to say but he was outstanding."

While Kobbie Mainoo has deservedly earned endless plaudits for his own rise in the past year or so, Wharton's three assists in the Premier League last season was a higher tally than the United hero's total of one, and they also came in nine fewer starts in the competition, so perhaps he can bring slightly more attacking impetus alongside the calm and cool of United's academy superstar.

At just 20, the Englishman already looks such a composed footballer, catching the eye with his poise sitting deep in the middle of the park, and he could come in as Mainoo's long-term partner in midfield this summer. Whether he is willing to leave Palace so soon remains to be seen, but if Neves doesn't join, he represents a great alternative.