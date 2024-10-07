The Manchester United board are admirers of a Premier League manager who was nearly hired by Chelsea before they appointed Enzo Maresca, according to a new report. Speculation is expected to grow over the coming days and weeks as the future of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford looks increasingly uncertain.

Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd future

The Dutchman has come under severe pressure in the last 10 days or so, as his side have failed to beat FC Twente, Tottenham Hotspur, Porto, and Aston Villa. The games against Porto and Villa were expected to play a big role in what happens in his tenure, and while he didn’t lose them, they were far from convincing.

There has been no guarantee that the boss will be sacked in this international break, but there have been no guarantees that he won’t either. Indeed, the Premier League side are already being linked with potential new managers, one of which is Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

Another name is Thomas Tuchel, with reports stating that Man United are lining up a move for Tuchel in the near future. The German has been linked with the Old Trafford hotseat before, as he held talks with the hierarchy over the summer about possibly becoming their new manager, but nothing materialised.

There is now a new name that has emerged on the club’s radar, and he is someone that United will be well aware of, as he manages in the Premier League.

Man Utd admirers of "outstanding" coach who Chelsea nearly hired

According to talkSPORT, the Manchester United board are admirers of Brentford manager Thomas Frank, as well as Tuchel. Frank has been the manager of Brentford since October 2018, when he was promoted to the role after being assistant manager since December 2016.

Frank guided the Bees to the Premier League from the Championship, and he has now established the London side as a mid-table team on England’s biggest stage. The Dane has taken charge of over 100 games in the Premier League, 41 of which he has won, averaging 1.27 points per game.

This report states that Frank, who has been labelled "outstanding" by pundit Troy Deeney, is now among the candidates should United decide to part ways with ten Hag. The Red Devils are holding pre-planned summit meetings over the next two days, with ten Hag's future expected to be discussed.

Thomas Frank's Brentford record Games 283 Won 122 Drawn 64 Lost 97

United are said to have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace ten Hag, with Gareth Southgate also a contender alongside Frank and Tuchel. This isn’t the first big job that Frank has been linked with, as the Dane was also a contender for the Chelsea job, but the Blues eventually went with Maresca.