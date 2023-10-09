Manchester United already appear to have their eyes on the January transfer window following a disappointing start to the Premier League season, and one fresh report has claimed they are ‘ready’ to knock on the door of a long-term target.

The Red Devils were busy in the recent transfer market, signing eight new players, some on loan and others in big permanent deals. However, they haven’t exactly hit the ground running, with Erik ten Hag’s side already losing half of their league fixtures and both of their Champions League group games.

A number of players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford to bolster the squad as a result, including Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, Real Sociedad attacker Umar Sadiq and RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda. A new midfielder could also be on the agenda by the look of things in what could be another buy period off the pitch at Old Trafford.

Sport Witness relayed a Man Utd transfer update on Adrien Rabiot in the last 48 hours, claiming the Red Devils and Newcastle United are ‘ready’ to knock on his door again and upset Juventus’ plan to tie him down to a new contract. It is believed that the two sides could offer better terms than the Italian giants and they may even be in line to seal a free transfer with the Frenchman’s current deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Did Man Utd try and sign Adrien Rabiot?

Rabiot appears to have been a player of interest at Old Trafford for some time now, so they could finally get their target in 2024. Following the appointment of Ten Hag last year, Man Utd agreed a deal to sign the player but as we know, a transfer fell through. Recent reports have continued to link the Red Devils with a move, and even said that Man Utd are favourites to sign the midfielder, labelled as a ‘complete player’ by legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who said:

“He is a complete player, I have rarely seen someone so strong both physically and technically. He doesn’t even know the potential for improvement he can have, and we work on the mental side of things to make him understand that he is a champion. He is improving game after game.”

The 28-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success during his career for club and country - Rabiot has won a total of 24 major honours - and he can play as a holding, central or left midfielder, so would offer plenty of versatility if he moved to Manchester. Rabiot’s Transfermarkt valuation has also increased over the past 12 months from €17m to €40m, so he seems to be getting back to his best, and by the looks of things, a move to Old Trafford is one to watch.