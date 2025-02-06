Ruben Amorim is now ready to brutally axe one member of the Manchester United squad for a massive loss this summer, according to a fresh report, as he looks to put his mark on the Red Devils.

Manchester United transfer latest

It was a relatively busy January transfer window for Manchester United, but it was largely outgoings that dominated the headlines. The Premier League giants, who currently sit 13th in the top flight, sent a trio of first team players out on loan as they looked to trim their squad and their wage bill for the second half of the campaign.

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa for the remainder of the season in a deal that sees the Midlands outfit pay 75% of his hefty wages, which could rise to 90% based on performances. Unai Emery's side also have an option to buy the forward at the end of the season for £40m should he impress in claret and blue.

Meanwhile, Antony's agonising Old Trafford stay was also finally ended, with the club's £86m signing leaving to join Real Betis on loan, and the Spanish side allegedly also paying a massive 84% of his wages during his time away from the Theatre of Dreams, with the duo's exits saving the club significant funds.

These savings, in turn, helped the Red Devils move to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, with the flying wingback arriving in a deal worth an initial £25m which could rise to £30m, a move that in turn allowed Tyrell Malacia to leave Old Trafford on loan.

But the Danish defender is just the first step in what is a major overhaul under Amorim at Old Trafford, with the club already exploring a move to sign former protegee Geovany Quenda this summer, and funds needing to be freed up to continue the job. Now, Amorim is reportedly ready to cash in on one of Erik ten Hag's signings as he looks to find money to continue to make his mark at Manchester United.

Manchester United ready to cash in on forward

That is according to a fresh report from TEAMtalk, who point to Rasmus Hojlund as the player in question. The Dane arrived in Manchester from Atalanta with a hefty reputation as one of the most promising young strikers around, something which persuaded the Red Devils to shell out £72m (including add ons) to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, he has only shown glimpses of his potential, and has stuggled under Amorim since his arrival at the club in November, with the ex-Sporting coach opting to play midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as the no.9 in Hojlund's place in their most recent Premier League outing.

Rasmus Hojlund under Ruben Amorim (Premier League) Appearances 12 Starts 8 Goals 1 Assists 0

His best form came under Erik ten Hag, when he went on a goalscoring run that drew praise from Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer.

"I really like him. That's six games on the spin now scoring goals. I've loved his attitude, it's been really tough for him at times but he's stuck at it, he's been patient and now he's getting his rewards", he explained after he scored twice against Luton Town.

"His second goal was instinctive, I mean his reaction. You have got a split second to think about things there. The ball has come at him with pace and then to twist your body and guide it in, it's an incredible and very clever finish."

However, he has struggled to find form since and now the report claims that Manchester United are willing to cash in on the Dane this summer, and will accept offers around the £40m mark, something that would mark a massive loss on their initial outlay.

It is claimed that "a new striker is a priority for Amorim in the summer" and, as a result, "there is a good chance" Hojlund could be moved on amid interest from West Ham United and Juventus in the 22-year-old. His departure could allow Manchester United to move for former Amorim pupil Viktor Gyokeres, in whom they hold a long-term interest.