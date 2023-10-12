One Manchester United player isn’t happy with his current role at Old Trafford and could look to leave in 2024 as a result, according to one new report.

Man Utd exit news…

The Red Devils were busy in the summer in regards to both incomings and outgoings ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, with big money spent on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount. However, despite splashing the cash, there hasn’t been an instant impact on the pitch, with the club already losing a number of games in both the Premier League and Champions League.

A takeover involving the Glazers potentially selling up is still yet to materialise, but attention already seems to be possible player movement in 2024. That’s where one Ten Hag favourite comes in, with news emerging regarding his current statues.

Football Insider shared a Man Utd transfer update on Anthony Martial in the last 48 hours, claiming he isn’t happy with his current backup role at Old Trafford and could look to leave when his deal expires next year. The club do have the option to extend the Frenchman’s contract by a further 12 months, but with Martial ‘keen to become the main man again at this stage of his career’, his days with the Red Devils could now be numbered.

Anthony Martial injury history

Martial has had a number of injury issues in recent years which has affected his playing time at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has been available during the current campaign, though, featuring in every squad so far. However, the striker has started just three games under Ten Hag but has taken his Red Devils appearance tally to more than 300. (Transfermarkt Anthony Martial stats)

Anthony Martial injury history Date Games missed Hip injury February 2023 9 Unknown injury January 2023 5 Back injury October 2022 6 Achilles injury August 2022 5 Hamstring injury July 2022 2

Ten Hag has hailed Martial on multiple occasions this year, saying earlier in 2023: “We have (a number nine), Anthony Martial, I’m really happy with his performances across many games. He has had a really good impact. If you see his minutes and the impact he has had it’s been huge.”

He then praised the forward again, adding: "We need a good squad and Anthony Martial is a brilliant football player, so he will help us score goals. And also in other areas like pressing and possession in combinations, he's a great player. So we hope he's fit and he stays fit."

Therefore, Ten Hag may want to keep Martial around to rival the likes of Hojlund and Marcus Rashford going forward, but with the player wanting to be the star man, he may need to seek an exit in 2024, bringing to an end his nine-year association with the club in the process.