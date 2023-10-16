Manchester United could offload one of their players in January after some new developments surfaced over his future at Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

According to a Man Utd transfer update on Scott McTominay from 90min, the Scotland international is expected to stay at Old Trafford for at least the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign. The Carrington graduate is reportedly keen to prove his worth to Erik ten Hag; however, the Dutchman's stance could change if an offer for his services arises that is 'too good' to reject. McTominay scored a stoppage-time double in the Red Devils' 2-1 victory over Brentford before the international break and has netted six goals from seven appearances in Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Meanwile, Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at La Liga side Getafe, is believed to be keen to make his temporary spell in Spain permanent due to the welcome he has received at the Azulones, according to The Sun. One point of contact close to his situation stated:

"The players and fans have all given him a welcome he could only have dreamed of. He really feared his career was over. Now he’s just so happy and wants to carry on playing and not think too far ahead."

Greenwood left the club amid an investigation into his off-field conduct and is not expected to play for Manchester United again. Also, reports have recently come to the forefront detailing that Gabriel Menino was subject of an £8 million bid from Man Utd that Palmeiras accepted in the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, the deal fell through, leaving the versatile Brazil Under-23 international, who is capable of playing in midfield or on the right-hand side of defence, plying in his native country for the time being.

Manchester United's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent and result Venue Premier League Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Old Trafford Champions League Manchester United 2-3 Galatasaray Old Trafford Premier League Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace Old Trafford EFL Cup Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace Old Trafford Premier League Burnley 0-1 Manchester United Turf Moor

Romano shared an Antony Martial transfer update via CaughtOffside, claiming the Frenchman, who has recently been reported to be not happy with his current role at Old Trafford and wants to be the main man, could now leave the club in January if a suitable offer comes along. Shedding some light on the situation, Romano explained:

"There are also fresh rumours surrounding Anthony Martial’s future, and my understanding is that the situation remains same as July/August; with an important proposal, Martial could leave in January. Otherwise, Man United would be happy to keep him as part of the rotations. He was never actually close to leaving in the summer as Man Utd never received an important bid for him at that time."

Proving to be a divisive figure among the Manchester United support over the course of his time at Old Trafford due to his injury struggles, Martial has notched 89 goals and 54 assists in 307 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions (Martial statistics - Transfermarkt).

Described as “unplayable” by former United man Lee Sharpe on TalkSPORT, Martial has always had clear talent, though he has struggled to nail down the number-one striker berth in the North West due to his regular injury troubles. Rasmus Hojlund now looks primed to assume a key role in attack for Manchester United across the coming seasons, so it may make sense for both parties if Martial moves on in January.