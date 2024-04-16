Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a big Manchester United earner will depart Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are preparing for the summer transfer window. One of the biggest decisions for Ratcliffe and INEOS could be on who is in charge of the side, with speculation over the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

It has been a disappointing second season in charge for the Dutchman so far, with United sitting out of the top six in the Premier League. There is still time to rescue the campaign with an FA Cup triumph, however, the likes of Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, England boss Gareth Southgate, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Graham Potter are just some of the names who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Whoever is in charge may want to bolster the current United squad from back to front, and there hasn’t been a shortage of transfer targets in recent weeks.

For example, contact has been made for Palmeiras attacking gem Thalys, and the same has been done for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. At the back, Napoli left-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong have been linked with moves to Manchester with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite also a top target.

Alongside any incomings, there could also be plenty of outgoings, and it looks as if one specific departure in particular is certain to happen.

Anthony Martial to leave Man Utd

According to Romano, who took to X in the last 48 hours, Anthony Martial will leave Man Utd in the summer when his contract expires, picking his favourite new destination over the coming months.

This may not come as a surprise to many at Old Trafford, given that Martial has made just five Premier League starts this season, missing large parts of the season through injury.

A top earner in Manchester, picking up £250,000-a-week, Ratcliffe and Man Utd will be able to put use the Frenchman’s wages elsewhere, whether that be on improved terms for the likes of Kobbie Mainoo or new signings.

Anthony Martial's injury history since 2022 Games missed Groin surgery - 2024 8 Ill - 2023 4 Hip injury - 2023 9 Unknown injury - 2023 5 Back injury - 2022 6 Achilles tendon irritation - 2022 5 Hamstring injury - 2022 2 Muscle injury - 2022 3

Alongside Martial, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are also out of contract at the end of the season, whereas Sofyan Amrabat’s loan move will be up, so he might not be the only player to leave for nothing.