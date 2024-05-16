Manchester United could part ways with yet another one of their stars this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to complete a massive overhaul of the club ahead of the new season.

Manchester United's European future unclear

A vital 3-2 win over Newcastle United has boosted Manchester United's hopes of finishing in a European football spot via the Premier League, with a place in next season's UEFA Conference League confirmed if they better the Magpies' result on the final day of the season.

Goals from young trio Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund ensured that Erik ten Hag's side picked up all three points against the Tyneside outfit, despite a late goal from Lewis Hall making the final moments perhaps more difficult than they could have been, and it also made sure that their European hopes remained.

Facing a potentially tricky trip to Brighton, they will be boosted by the fact that Newcastle also face an away game, against Thomas Frank's Brentford. The Red Devils need Newcastle to drop points to have any hope of leapfrogging them, with their -3 goal difference meaning that a win for both sides would retain the status quo.

Premier League race for 7th Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Newcastle United 37 17 6 14 21 57 Manchester United 37 17 6 14 -3 57

There is also the chance that Manchester United are playing Europa League football next season, and leaving Newcastle without any European football, but that would require the Red Devils to lift the FA Cup in 9 days time, where they face Manchester City at Wembley.

No matter the outcome, there is likely to be major change this summer, and it has already been confirmed that Raphael Varane will leave the club as a free agent, with Anthony Martial almost certain to follow him out of the exit door. Now, another high-earner could be leaving.

Question marks over forward's future

That comes in the form of Antony, whose time at Manchester United has been nothing short of a disaster. The Brazilian, signed at the request of Ten Hag when he took over, arrived for £86m but has done nothing to justify that transfer fee. This season, he has picked up more yellow cards (6) than goals and assists combined (5) across all competitions, and has managed just a single goal and assist in the Premier League.

His £200,000 a week wages make him the seventh highest-paid player at the club (a table he will climb when Varane and Martial depart), and TalkSPORT claim that this hefty take-home could see him become a casualty of the new regime because United are "having to trim their wage bill for their planned rebuild".

The criticism of the Brazilian has been widespread across his stint at Manchester United, led by former United star Gary Neville, who dubbed him "absolutely ridiculous" and "embarrassing" during one Manchester derby after a swipe at Jeremy Doku.

"That's absolutely ridiculous, I should have sent him off. Absolutely ridiculous from Antony, it's embarrassing."

The recent emergence of Diallo has only served to underline the disappointment that Antony has been at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils have now decided to cut their losses on the 24-year-old, it is reported.

Of course, this would involve finding a buyer for the Brazilian, while United would have to accept a massive loss on the initial transfer fee and Antony may also have to take a hefty wage cut, something that he may be reluctant to do given his contract at Old Trafford runs until 2027.