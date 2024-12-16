Manchester United have made a transfer approach to sign a “monster” new forward, according to a recent report. The January transfer window is fast approaching, and the Red Devils are trying to get their ducks in a row for what could be a busy month of activity.

Marcus Rashford expected to leave Man Utd

There could be one or two exits at Old Trafford come the New Year, which would help United balance the books and give Ruben Amorim the chance to bring in a few new arrivals.

One player who could be facing a January transfer is striker Marcus Rashford, as reports emerged last week that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to part ways with Rashford in order to raise funds to sign a replacement.

The Englishman has struggled to find his best form in front of goal once again this season, and after a poor display in the Europa League on Thursday, Amorim made a surprise move and decided to leave him out of the squad in the Manchester Derby victory on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028, but the Red Devils could look to move the Englishman on in January, as they need to raise funds if they are to sign any new players. It could take just £40 million for United to part with Rashford, as Barcelona are interested in a potential deal, but they face competition from PSG, who are also keen on signing the forward.

Man Utd make approach to sign Victor Osimhen

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have made a fresh approach over the possibility of signing Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international is a hot topic ahead of the January transfer window opening, as Napoli remain keen on securing him a permanent transfer away from the club.

Osimhen, who has been dubbed a “monster” by analyst Raj Chohan, is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray and has been performing very well for them, taking home roughly £159,000 per week in wages, significantly less than Rashford's rumoured £300,000.

It emerged last week that United have made signing Osimhen a priority in January, and this new report goes on to back that claim, stating that it is because of the doubts the club has over the futures of Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee. It could be a costly purchase for the Red Devils, as Napoli are believed to be looking to get around £62 million for their striker.

Victor Osimhen's 2024/25 stats compared to Marcus Rashford Osimhen Rashford Apps 9 15 Goals 7 4 Goals per 90 0.96 0.37 Shots (On target) 44 (17) 16 (9) Shots per 90 6.06 1.47 Shots on target per 90 2.34 0.83 Goals per shot 0.14 0.25 Assists 3 1

But United do face stiff competition to sign Osimhen, with his entourage expecting interest to come from Juventus as well as they potentially look for a replacement for Dušan Vlahović, who continues to stall over a new contract. There is a growing feeling that Juventus could be Osimhen’s preferred destination, but United will be keen to try to entice the player to move to the Premier League and Old Trafford.