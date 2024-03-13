Dan Ashworth is already pushing for a Manchester United move to sign a Premier League star, according to a new update.

Ashworth to Man Utd latest

It is no secret that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has wanted to bring in Ashworth from Newcastle United as the Red Devils’ new sporting director, with the 53-year-old currently on gardening leave at St James’ Park.

Those at Old Trafford need to negotiate a deal with Newcastle for Ashworth, with journalist Ben Jacobs expecting a compromise to be reached between the two clubs.

"If Manchester United get to a point where they are prepared to wait, whether it gets done today, tomorrow or next week becomes less relevant because they have got more time.

"Everyone knows that Dan Ashworth will end up at Manchester United. His move to Old Trafford isn't really in any doubt, otherwise Newcastle wouldn't have announced that he was leaving. It's just a case of ironing out the club-to-club negotiations, and I eventually expect a compromise to be reached."

Should a move go through, Ashworth will be tasked with bringing in new players for Erik ten Hag, should the Dutchman remain in charge, and there have been rumours over a double deal for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana.

There has now been an update on the former of the two, with Ashworth getting involved.

Ashworth pushing to sign Branthwaite for Man Utd

According to Football Transfers, Ashworth is now pushing to sign Branthwaite for Man Utd after persuading INEOS and Ratcliffe that the 21-year-old is the player the club need to build their defence around.

Ashworth is hoping to conclude a swift deal, with those on Merseyside wanting around £75m for the centre-back, which could be broken down into £65m plus add-ons. Branthwaite has certainly caught the eye recently, with both Real Madrid and Tottenham also looking at the player.

Jarrad Branthwaite's best Premier League games for Everton 2023/24 WhoScored rating Brighton 1-1 Everton 7.74 Everton 3-0 Newcastle 7.65 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.64 Everton 2-0 Chelsea 7.46 Everton 0-0 Aston Villa 7.29 Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton 7.25

He has been a regular under Sean Dyche and has come in for praise from Jamie Carragher, who said just last month: “I think he is [special]. And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or younger.

“I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiven position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have.

“Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad has been pretty special and he’s a big part of why in my eyes Everton still have a great chance of staying up, him and his partnership with Tarkowski.”