Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a move to sign a versatile attacker who has impressed during the current campaign.

What’s the latest Man Utd transfer news?

The Red Devils were busy in the recent transfer market, bringing in eight new players ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, with the Dutchman securing reunions with the likes of Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat.

However, it has been a poor start to the campaign both on and off the pitch, with a number of defeats, injuries and situations needing to be handled. One main talking point has been Jadon Sancho and Ten Hag’s relationship breakdown, with the latter leaving the player out in recent months due to performances in training, with the winger feeling he has been made a scapegoat.

Sancho’s future could well be away from Old Trafford in the New Year, and as a result, it looks as if the club are already eyeing potential replacements. According to one report from Spain, who shared a Man Utd transfer update, Real Betis teenager Assane Diao has emerged as one of the club’s main targets ahead of 2024 after an impressive start to the campaign.

The report claims that the Red Devils are after a winger and that Diao’s possible €30m (£26m) release clause makes him a very attractive option. Man Utd have set their sights and entered the race to sign the attacker as a result, with Diao catching the eye of fans and scouts in recent months.

Who is Assane Diao?

Diao is just 18 years of age and is primarily a left-winger but can also play on the right or as a centre-forward. The Spain U21 international has scored three goals in five senior appearances this season which has seen Diao’s transfer value increase from €200,000 to €8m in a matter of months. (Assane Diao stats – Transfermarkt)

Earlier this month, journalist Josh Bunting hailed the teenager’s intelligence and composure, saying:

“Assane Diao with two goals in two, his movement and awareness is just so intelligent for a boy who is so young, has that composure in-front of goal. Real Betis have a star on their hands, has that height to hold the ball up and play balls in and around the corner. So sharp.”

Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has highlighted the player’s rise in recent months.

“Assane Diao:

21/09: makes his first team debut in the UEL game against Rangers

28/09: scores on his La Liga debut against Granada

01/10: scores his 2nd La Liga goal against Valencia

05/10: scores his first-ever European goal against Sparta Praha

Fantastic time for the 18-year-old Betis academy graduate!”

He could well be a star in the making, and if United feel that way, it may well be a transfer to keep an eye on heading into January, especially if Diao continues his rapid development at senior level.