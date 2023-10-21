Manchester United have agreed terms to make an off-field appointment, according to one new report.

Latest Man Utd news…

The Red Devils have had a busy few months both on and off the pitch, with a takeover saga at Old Trafford potentially nearing a conclusion. The latest Man Utd takeover news has claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to purchase a 25% stake in the club for £1.3bn and wants control of football operations. Ratcliffe is proposing himself, Joel Glazer and Sir Dave Brailsford as a new football committee, and a decision may soon be needed on manager Erik ten Hag.

The club’s form so far this season has been frustrating, with four Premier League defeats from eight and two losses in the Champions League. Recent Man Utd manager updates have even claimed that the Red Devils have made an offer to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, although the Italian isn’t interested in a return to England.

In regards to transfer news, a number of players have been linked with moves to Manchester recently with the January window around the corner, including Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, Inter Milan full-back Federico Dimarco and Real Betis attacker Assane Diao.

Man Utd agree terms with target

It could be a new-look club on the sporting side of things under Ratcliffe, if a deal goes through, and that may result in changes all the way down to youth-level recruitment. Football Insider shared an update in the last 48 hours regarding one target who is set to take an Old Trafford recruitment role.

The report revealed that Cardiff City’s Ben Clarke, who has impressed with the Championship side, has agreed terms with Man Utd. It is added that Clarke has been a target for United to ‘head up their academy recruitment as they look to bring the best young talent in the country and across the world to Old Trafford’.

The Red Devils are known for placing their trust in their academy all the way up to senior level, with a number of youngsters progressing through the system to become first-team stars, such as Marcus Rashford. However, Clarke’s role will seemingly be to secure deals for a number of exciting youngsters to move to Carrington, who could then go on and follow in the footsteps of Rashford and co on the first-team stage.

Therefore, the agreement with Clarke could prove to be a smart move by those at Old Trafford, and by the look of things, a deal may well become official soon following this update.