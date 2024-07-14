A big development has emerged regarding Manchester United's pursuit of a "complete" player alongside fellow target Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Man United closing in on Zirkzee signing

As things stand, it looks highly likely that Zirkzee will be the Red Devils' first signing of the summer transfer window, with the Dutchman expected to arrive from Bologna in the near future. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been working hard on getting a deal over the line, with a deal agreed for the 23-year-old, who is expected to arrive on a long-term deal.

Assuming the move is completed this summer, Zirkzee has the potential to be a hugely exciting signing for United, considering he has impressed in a Bologna shirt, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists in 58 appearances for the Serie A.

The hope is that those numbers only increase at Old Trafford, once he is playing alongside superior players, from Bruno Fernandes to Rasmus Hojlund, and former Bayern Munich teammate David Alaba has said of him in the past: "Joshua has integrated well into the team from day one. He picks things up quickly and he always wants to learn. It is very nice that he is being rewarded. He is a boy with a lot of potential. He has a talent that not everyone has."

Now, it looks as though United have decided who they potentially want to come in alongside Zirkzee this summer, with a significant development emerging regarding another Dutch target.

Man Utd make offer for "complete" player

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Man Utd News], Manchester United have tabled a huge offer for PSG midfielder Xavi Simons, having been linked with a double deal for Simons to pair with Zirkzee in recent days.

The Red Devils have now "stepped up" their efforts to acquire the £25,000-a-week Dutchman's signature in the "last few hours", although the money that has been offered isn't mentioned.

Simons could be a fantastic signing for United ahead of next season and beyond, with the 21-year-old's ability outlined by his stunning opening strike in the Netherlands' eventual 2-1 defeat to England in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

The attacking midfielder has showcased his talent on a regular basis on loan at RB Leipzig, too, registering 19 goal contributions (eight goals and 11 assists) in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, and teammate Dani Olmo has called him a "complete" footballer who "has an amazing dribbling technique, finishing as well".

Still only 21 years of age, there is so much more to come from Simons in the coming years, and he could add so much in attacking midfield areas at United, as well as being able to shine out wide, too. Signing him as well as Zirkzee feels like a no-brainer, and it is encouraging to see this fresh bid tabled.