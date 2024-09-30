It has been a very poor start to the season for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, and it appears they could already be putting plans in place for January, as the Red Devils eye a deal for a new defender, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

Defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon piled even more misery on to Ten Hag and raised even more doubts about his future at the club, with a testing week ahead with trips to Porto and Aston Villa to come. The United hierarchy will be looking for an instant turn of results, but it appears that Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox already have their eye on what business they would like to conclude in January.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Nico Williams in 2025, with INEOS reportedly willing to throw everything at the deal to get it completed as they try to beat Barcelona to his signature. Meanwhile, as well as looking at Williams, United are also keeping an eye on Ruben van Bommel, following his rise through at AZ Alkmaar. The Dutchman is the son of PSV and Champions League legend Mark van Bommel, who also played for Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Barcelona.

While United keep their options open for attacking additions in 2025, the Red Devils also appear to be looking to reinforce their defence, despite adding Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer.

Man Utd prepare £62m+ bid for new centre-back

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are looking to beat Liverpool to the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. The defender was hot property during the summer transfer window with Newcastle United chasing his signature, but he remains a Palace player.

This report states that Man Utd are looking for quick solutions to their defence given their poor start to the campaign and have identified Guehi as a “serious target". There is apparently talk of a €75m (over £62m) bid being prepared as a matter of "urgency", while the report even claims United and Liverpool are "preparing offers that could break the market".

Guehi, who was labelled as “great” by John Stones at Euro 2024 and a "monster" by Palace reporters for his performances in Germany, was the subject of bids of around £70 million from Newcastle in the summer, so United may well have to up the reported opening offer even further if they truly wish to get a deal done.

Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace stats Apps 119 Goals 6 Assists 2

Guehi, who is said to be on a weekly wage of £50,000, has been at Crystal Palace since 2021, when he joined the club from fellow London side Chelsea. The defender’s importance at Selhurst Park has grown and grown in the last few seasons, and during the summer he was recognised on the international stage as he stepped up for England and replaced the injured Harry Maguire.

He could be seen as a replacement for Maguire once again, as the defender is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, fighting Lisandro Martinez for the chance to be the permanent starter alongside De Ligt.