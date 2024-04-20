Manchester United have been told that a former striker target would be open to a move to Old Trafford in the future following a fresh update.

Ten Hag could be on the hunt for a striker

Rasmus Hojlund's first season of Premier League football has been a mixed one, and it seems clear that Erik ten Hag will be looking for a rotation option for the Dane this summer with Anthony Martial's contract expiring at the end of the season.

Related Man Utd pushing to sign "explosive" teenager ahead of Liverpool The Red Devils are looking to get ahead of their rivals in the race.

Though he has experimented with Marcus Rashford in central areas, the Englishman still looks most comfortable on the wing, and with Hojlund having missed several games through injury this season, an alternative could be needed.

Brobbey makes Man Utd move claim

Now in a new interview, Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has claimed that he would be open to joining Manchester United, also claiming that he is worth an audacious sum of money.

The striker has scored 17 times and grabbed a further nine assists for Ajax this season but despite his efforts, the Dutch giants are enduring one of their worst seasons in a generation, sitting fifth in the Eredivisie and almost certain to be without European football next season.

Brian Brobbey's 23/24 season Appearances 26 Goals 17 Assists 9 Expected goals 18 Shots on target per 90 1.5 Shots on target % 47.9

Despite this, he is not short of self-confidence, valuing himself at €80m (£68m), and has predicted a big move in his future, with Manchester United a potential destination for the Dutchman alongside Arsenal and Real Madrid.

“I’m about to blossom,” he told Dutch media [via Sport Witness].

“If I see myself and how I have played in the last few months, I think I am doing quite well. I still want to achieve many great things in my career, such as playing for a very big football club.

“Real Madrid is a beautiful club. Arsenal, Manchester United… How much am I worth? After the European Championships, €80m. Going to the European Championships is also a dream of mine."

“If I can score a goal, I promote myself even more and increase my value. If I succeed, I’m doing well. I have to score that goal. I want to pay Ajax back. Of course I left, but they brought me back. I want to make sure I have been worth it.”

Should Brobbey arrive at Old Trafford down the line, it would be a case of third time lucky for Ten Hag, who has already been turned down by Brobbey on two occasions.

In 2022, Brobbey opted for a return to Ajax when he left RB Leipzig, despite interest from the Red Devils, as he later revealed.

"Erik ten Hag called me and said that at United, my agent would get millions of euros and I could earn a multiple of my Ajax salary,” he explained. “But our decision was clear: we wanted to go to Ajax.

"Manchester United wanted to have me, but I insisted on returning to Ajax. To make that possible, my agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez even waived a hefty percentage of the sell-on clause."

Then in the most recent January transfer window, the striker shot down the rumours once more, admitting that he wasn't in contact with Ten Hag anymore after suggestions that a move was on the cards.

With lots of gaps to plug and Brobbey having just placed a mammoth £68m price tag on himself, an immediate move seems unlikely unless there are major sales at Old Trafford.