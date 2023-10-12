Manchester United appear to be after defensive reinforcements, and an update has claimed that Bruno Fernandes could help look to secure new additions at the back.

The Red Devils have been hit with an injury crisis at the back this season, with Erik ten Hag’s side struggling as a result. So far, the club have lost half of their opening eight Premier League fixtures as well as both of their Champions League group games. Therefore, the international break appears to have come at a good time for Ten Hag and co, with the fixtures once again coming thick and fast when domestic action returns.

Man Utd injuries - Player Possible return date Lisandro Martinez Early 2024 Raphael Varane October 21st Luke Shaw November Kobbie Mainoo October 21st Sergio Reguilon October 21st Aaron Wan-Bissaka November Amad Diallo End of October Tyrell Malacia Unsure

Attention already appears to be on the January transfer window, though, where United will be hoping to still be in all four club competitions. New signings in defence appear to be top of the agenda, and a report has provided an interesting update over two targets.

Sport Witness relayed a Man Utd transfer update on Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva in the last 48 hours, which made the front page of one newspaper in Portugal. It is claimed that those at Old Trafford are ‘convinced’ both defenders would fit in well in England and highlight their potential ability and current quality.

However, a double deal would come at a cost, possibly over £150m, with Inacio’s price tag around €60m and Silva’s release clause around €120m. The report also adds that United would still need to convince the pair to move to England and that Fernandes and Diogo Dalot could look to help by talking to their fellow countrymen.

Inacio and Silva appear to be stars in the making, with the pair 22 and 19 years of age respectively and already full Portugal internationals. The former of the two is left-footed and has come through the academy at Sporting CP. In total, Inacio has already chalked up 132 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring 19 goals. (Goncalo Inacio stats)

Meanwhile, Silva plies his trade for Benfica after progressing through their youth system and has made more than 50 first-team appearances in recent years. (Antonio Silva stats)

United have had to rely on the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans in recent weeks with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane sidelined through injury, so investing in some younger talent at the back in Inacio and Silva appears to make perfect sense.

It looks like deals for the pair could be tricky to complete at this moment in time, both financially and in persuading the targets, but if the likes of Fernandes and Dalot can put a good word in, then perhaps United may have a chance of signing one, or both players in 2024, making these ones to watch.