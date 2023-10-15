Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be dealt a cruel blow on the injury front as one of his star players is now awaiting assessment for an injury picked up on international duty, according to reports.

Man Utd latest news: Sheikh Jassim withdraws, injury problems, Sancho exit

Recently, huge news has hit the headlines in regards to a Man Utd takeover after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani withdrew from the bidding process to try and acquire 100% of the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now close to agreeing a deal to buy 25% of the club, in an agreement that would still see the Glazer family hold a verticle of control at Old Trafford; however, the exact terms of any potential deal upon ratification are yet to be fully established.

In other news, The Athletic have recently reported that Man Utd's injury latest is being investigated as their list of absentees continues to mount over the course of the season. Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia are all currently on the sidelines long-term due to various concerns; meanwhile, summer signing Mason Mount, Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon have missed chunks of action due to sustaining knocks. Director of Football John Murtough has shed some light on the next steps to try and combat the Premier League giants' injury crisis, stating:

"We’re also looking at why we’ve had so many injuries to see if there are any patterns to improve prevention in future. Some of them have been impact injuries, such as Kobbie’s and Amad’s, which are unpredictable. Others have been muscular and could reflect the sheer volume of games played over the past year, including last year’s World Cup."

Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to be keen on a cut-price move for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho next summer; however, the England international would need to significantly lower his salary demands to push through any deal either on loan or permanently.

Jadon Sancho at Manchester United - statistics per season since arrival Signed from Borussia Dortmund for a fee in the region of £73 million in 2021 Statistics 2021/22: Appearances in all competitions - 38 Goals: 5 Assists: 3 Statistics 2022/23: Appearances in all competitions - 41 Goals: 7 Assists: 3 Statistics 2023/24: Appearances in all competitions - 3 Goals: 0 Assists: 0

As per a fresh Man United injury update on Casemiro from the club, the midfielder suffered an ankle injury on international duty with Brazil against Venezuela and was substituted in the 79th minute after asking to be taken off.

Reports since have claimed he did not train on Saturday due to his ankle being 'badly swollen' and he will undergo further assessment to determine the severity of the injury, which could lead to a spell on the sidelines for the veteran midfielder, who has previously been hailed as "magnificent" by Ten Hag.

Casemiro has been a major contributor for United since completing his move from Real Madrid in 2022, registering 11 goals and seven assists in 62 appearances across all competitions (Casemiro statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, it looks as if he could now be unavailable for some upcoming fixtures at Old Trafford, though United will need to wait and see on that front.