Manchester United are still hoping to complete one final deal in the coming hours as they look to finalise their squad for the second part of the Premier League campaign, it has been reported.

Manchester United's January signings

Ruben Amorim's first transfer window as Manchester United manager ended with just two new faces added to his squad despite the Red Devils languishing in 13th place in the Premier League and with a less than good record since the former Sporting manager arrived, which was compounded by their most recent defeat to Crystal Palace.

Ruben Amorim's Premier League record Games 13 Wins 4 Goals scored per game 1.2 Goals conceded per game 1.7 Points per game 1.08

The major addition was Patrick Dorgu, with the wing-back arriving from Lecce in a deal believed to be worth around 35m euros (£29m) with add-ons included.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player - this is a very special day for my whole family," said Dorgu upon being unveiled at Old Trafford.

"I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim. His vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions."

Though still just 20-years-old, Dorgu is expected to be an instant starter at the Theatre of Dreams and will add some much needed firepower and dynamism on the left hand-side for Amorim, while he is also versatile enough to play elsewhere should he be required. A long-term option at fullback, his arrival means that United are now pursuing a late exit.

United aiming to finalise exit for stricken star

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the Red Devils are still aiming to complete a late loan move for Tyrell Malacia. Despite the English transfer window closing at 11pm on Monday, the Dutch transfer window remains open for another 24 hours and it is there that INEOS are looking to finalise a deal.

Malacia, who has seen much of his time since arriving at Old Trafford marred by injuries, has caught the eye of PSV Eindhoven after a move to Italy or Portugal broke down "over the club’s desired loan fee and the level of a future option to buy".

Indeed, he has "travelled to the Netherlands to undergo a medical" in a move that will see at least some part of his £75,000 a week wages taken off the books for the remainder of the campaign, adding to the significant savings that both Marcus Rashford and Antony's loan moves this month have provided.

Malacia won plenty of praise during his early tenure at Old Trafford, including from former Red Devil great Rio Ferdinand, who hailed him for his performance against Mohamed Salah back in 2022.

"He reminds me of Patrice Evra in many ways," said Ferdinand "He’s athletic, he looks like a pound-for-pound strong kid".

However, the 25-year-old has failed to kick on from that early promise thanks to injury, and his career now appears to lie away from Old Trafford both in the short term and likely the long term too.