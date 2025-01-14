Manchester United are considering making a move to sign a “superstar” player after being offered his services as a free agent, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

There are over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, and it remains to be seen if Ruben Amorim will be able to make his first signing as United head coach this month. Given the recent spending, the Red Devils are very close to breaking PSR, so this means it is likely that departures need to happen before they can consider bringing in new players.

That hasn’t stopped the speculation around Old Trafford, as the Premier League side continues to be linked with several new faces. It was reported over the weekend that INEOS are set to hold talks with the agent of Goncalo Inacio in the hope of bringing the Portuguese defender to Manchester. This isn’t the first time the Red Devils have been linked with a move, as he was mentioned back in November, and the fact he has a £50 million release clause could mean a deal is easier to complete.

Meanwhile, it has also recently been reported that United want to sign Yeremay Hernanadez from Deportivo La Coruna. The winger has a £17 million release clause, and United have been left impressed by his performances in Spain. He could be seen as the player to replace Marcus Rashford, who looks set to leave at some point this month.

Man Utd seriously considering signing 24 y/o free agent

Hernandez may not be the only attacker United look to sign, as according to TuttoJuve, Manchester United are seriously considering making a move to sign Jonathan David from Lille, who will be availabkle for nothing when his contract expires this summer.

The 24-year-old, who has been dubbed a “superstar” by his international teammate Jonathan Osario, has been at Lille since August 2020, but his time at the club is slowly coming to an end. David is in the final six months of his contract for the Ligue 1 side, and unfortunately for Lille, he is expected to leave at the end of the campaign at the very latest.

A few days ago, it was reported that United were going to be offered the chance to sign David when his deal expires, and this report states this is seen as a “golden opportunity” by the Red Devils, and therefore, they are seriously considering making a move for the striker.

Jonathan David's 24/25 Ligue 1 stats Apps 17 Starts 14 Goals 11 xG 10.13 Goals per game 0.6 Shots per game 2.1 Goal conversion 31% Big chances missed 8 Assists 1 Big chances created 1

However, teams such as Newcastle United, Liverpool, West Ham and Juventus have also been linked with the forward, so it is not a certain signing for Amorim’s United. David being a free agent in the summer means he could also be available on the cheap this month, so it could work for United in both ways, as they look to not spend big amounts of money.