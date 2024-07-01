The details of Manchester United's agreement to bring Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford this summer have been revealed by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Big summer for Ratcliffe at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's influence on the Red Devils has grown significantly this year, having become a part-owner of the team he has supported since he was a boy. The hope is that United's fortunes will change for the better with the Englishman overseeing transfers and the general day-to-day running of the club, and plenty of rumours have emerged of late.

Centre-back appears to be a key position where Erik ten Hag's side need to strengthen in, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt both emerging as targets at the heart of the defence. The respective Everton and Bayern Munich stars both represent expensive but exciting options, as United look to find an ideal long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez.

At the other end of the pitch, Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is emerging as a genuinely strong transfer target, coming in to provide excellent competition for Rasmus Hojlund up front. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte has also been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford, possibly being looked at as someone who could get the best out of Kobbie Mainoo.

Off the field, there has also been hope that Ashworth will come in as the Red Devils' sporting director, as United look to copy their rivals' approach in terms of transfers, such as Michael Edwards at Liverpool during the height of Jurgen Klopp's reign. The Newcastle United guru has been on gardening leave since earlier this year, as the two clubs aim to come to an agreement.

Man Utd reach Ashworth "agreement"

Taking to X on Monday morning, Downie reports that Manchester United have now reached an "agreement" with Newcastle for Ashworth to become their new sporting director, confirming an exciting start date as far as United fans are concerned - today.

"Manchester United & Newcastle United have reached agreement for Dan Ashworth to move to Old Trafford. The Spotting Director is set to move to MUFC and begin work straight away.

"A compromise on compensation has been reached after months of stand-off, and potential arbitration avoided. Newcastle are pleased with the conclusion and the transaction helped their PSR issues too. Ashworth has been on NUFC ‘gardening leave’ since February."

This feels like a significant moment for United, considering how highly Ashworth is thought of in the game, with Gary Neville heaping praise on him: "He transformed the FA’s structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle. He’s competent, highly qualified and knows what he’s doing."

The hope is that this will ease the burden on Ten Hag, letting him focus more on the success of the team, but also allow him to work alongside the 53-year-old and bring in the right players who can suit the Dutchman's style of play.

The fact the new transfer chief can start immediately is great news for the manager as well, allowing him more time in pre-season to work with any new faces.

For too long, United's transfer approach has felt aimless, with too many big-name signings who are past their best coming in, but if Ashworth can have the same impact he did at Newcastle, his influence could be vast, playing a part in them return to the top of the English game eventually.