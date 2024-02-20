Manchester United are looking to bring in Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United, but a twist has now emerged regarding the situation, according to a new update.

Man Utd want Dan Ashworth

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear that he sees Ashworth as an ideal man to hire as United's new sporting director, as he changes the way the club go about their recruitment, with terms already agreed between the pair last week.

The Englishman has worked wonders at Newcastle, forging a strong relationship with Eddie Howe and identifying top-quality signings, so he could play a pivotal role in looking to help the Red Devils return to the top of English football.

Ashworth has confirmed his desire to leave the Magpies, with United's Premier League rivals placing him on gardening leave, and it is believed that £20m will have to be paid to Newcastle if they want to bring him in straight away.

If not, they will have to wait two years before he can start work at Old Trafford, due to his contract and a significant update has dropped regarding United's pursuit of him, having made an approach.

Dan Ashworth to Man Utd twist

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Manchester United are not willing to pay £20m in compensation to bring in Ashworth, suggesting his move to Old Trafford could have to wait.

"Man United will not pay £20million to land Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed last week (14 February) that Newcastle chief Ashworth agreed terms on a move to United and informed the Magpies of his intention to leave.

"Negotiations are now ongoing between the two clubs as the Magpies look to cash in on Ashworth. He is under contract in the north east until June 2026 and it is believed the Tyneside club will initially ask for as much as £20million. Man United have baulked at that initial price tag and talks will continue."

This is clearly a frustrating update for United supporters to hear, considering what a strong appointment Ashworth could be moving forward, but it is no great surprise to see Newcastle holding firm, looking to get as much money as possible in the deal.

Ultimately, it looks as though a compromise is going to have to be reached between the two clubs, landing at a figure they both agree on, or the 52-year-old may not be a Red Devils employee until 2026.

The fact that United have made an official approach is exciting, however, and having not had a proper sporting director in place for so long, unlike rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool, fans will hope that this is another major step in the right direction, following some poor years at Old Trafford.

There is still lots of work to be done, though, and Ashworth won't solve all the issues on his own, but there is a feeling of positivity growing at the club, with Ratcliffe gaining more power and results improving on the pitch.