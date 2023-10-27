Manchester United could soon dip into the free agent market to sign a "complete" player to cover for one Red Devils regular, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag and those at Old Trafford were busy over the summer, bringing in a number of players on permanent and loan deals. However, the club also used the free agent market by bringing in Jonny Evans after he left Leicester City. The centre-back has already made three Premier League starts due to injury issues at the back, providing an assist for Bruno Fernandes’ winner against Burnley.

There were also a number of players who left Man United over the summer, with the club bringing in fees for the likes of Dean Henderson, Anthony Elanga and Fred. However, some saw their Old Trafford contracts expire such as Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and David de Gea. The Spaniard was replaced by Andre Onana over the summer but is yet to find a new club, and by the looks of things, a return to the Red Devils could now be on the cards.

The Sun provided a David de Gea transfer update in the last 48 hours, claiming Man Utd are planning an astonishing bid to bring the ‘keeper back on free transfer three months after releasing the star. The report claims the club are worried they don’t have the strength in depth when Onana heads off to the Africa Cup of Nations in the New Year and are looking at a reunion with De Gea.

David de Gea in Manchester

De Gea has recently been spotted in Manchester with Bruno Fernandes, whereas the pair also joined Tom Heaton, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof for a coffee following the 2-1 win over Sheffield United. The former goalkeeper was hailed by Ten Hag earlier this year, with the manager calling De Gea the “complete goalkeeper”.

“David is a really multi-functional and complete goalkeeper. We are very happy with him.’’

David de Gea stats at Man Utd Appearances - 545 Clean sheets - 190 Goals conceded - 590 Honours - 8

Heaton and new signing Altay Bayindir will be the only senior options to Ten Hag when Onana leaves for AFCON in the New Year, so it could make sense for a reunion with De Gea, although questions may well be asked as to why he was let go in the first place if a deal materialises.

De Gea, as we know, would offer plenty of experience at the highest level if he returns, and by the looks of things, a deal could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months, providing the 32-year-old remains without a club.