Manchester United are considering a move to bring an exciting right-back to the Premier League, according to a report that has emerged.

Man Utd's current right-backs

The Red Devils have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in that particular position as it stands, but there’s a chance that the former could be set to leave at some stage next year for at least one of two main reasons. The Old Trafford defender has missed the last five top-flight outings with a hamstring injury, showing he’s prone to spending time on the sidelines, and with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, Erik ten Hag could decide to cash in over the next few months so he doesn’t lose him for free next summer (Man Utd contracts).

Should he depart, Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries appears to have been highlighted as a potential replacement, but it’s not the first time that he’s been linked with a switch to the club having been a name that was mentioned as a target over the summer. The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell previously confirmed that the Netherlands international was being considered by Man Utd chiefs who initially viewed him as an upgrade to Wan-Bissaka, and if the following update is to be believed, the 27-year-old could be the subject of a second approach in January.

Man Utd interested in Denzel Dumfries

According to Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), Man Utd are keen on Denzel Dumfries. Inter Milan should “pay attention” to Ten Hag who knows his target “very well” from during his time in the Eredivisie, but he is set to face stiff competition for his signature from both Liverpool and Chelsea.

Dumfries has a current market value of €40m (£34m), but should he end up signing a new contract at the San Siro Stadium, it’s stated that his price tag could end up being even higher.

Denzel Dumfries' style of play

Whilst Dumfries is naturally a full-back, he’s much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game having posted five contributions, three assists and two goals, in nine appearances so far this season in the Serie A (Transfermarkt - Dumfries statistics).

The Rotterdam-born talent also currently ranks in the 99th percentile for attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area, which shows his ability to burst down the flank and dribble past his marker to create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third (FBRef - Dumfries statistics).

Furthermore, Ten Hag’s target knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured five trophies since the start of his career, so he could bring a much-needed winning mentality to the current squad who are already in M16.

Finally, Dumfries, who has been dubbed a “monster” by journalist Alan Rzepa, has the versatility to operate everywhere across the backline and even in two roles in the midfield, so overall, he could be a fantastic player for the manager to have at his disposal should he decide to pursue a deal in January.