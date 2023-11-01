Manchester United are considering a move for an overseas goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana, according to a recent report.

Andre Onana struggling at Man Utd

Since putting pen to paper from Inter over the summer, Onana hasn’t made the beginning to life that he would have hoped at his new home, having kept just four clean sheets (Transfermarkt - Onana statistics), but it’s not just letting goals in that have affected his performance levels in the Premier League.

The Red Devils goalkeeper has looked nervous with the ball at his feet on multiple occasions this season - something he was supposed to thrive at - and made some silly mistakes leading to the opposition being given an opportunity to hit the back of the net.

Therefore, Erik ten Hag may be regretting signing him in the first place and it sounds like he’s already seeking out successors, which has led him to FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, and it’s not the first time the boss has attempted to secure a deal for the 24-year-old.

The Old Trafford side were pushing to land the Portugal international after David De Gea left the club, but having instead opted to go for their current first-choice between the sticks, a move failed to come to fruition before the previous transfer deadline.

Man United still keen on deal for Diogo Costa

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness), Man United sent scouts to watch Costa during FC Porto's 2-0 victory over Vizela last weekend. The Red Devils maintain an interest in their target and "could make a new move" for him in January.

The M16 outfit are planning to deploy chiefs to assess the goalkeeper again in the near future, with €75m (£65m) being the price tag that has been set for him by his club, but it yet remains to be seen whether the board are considering submitting an offer.

Diogo Costa's impressive clean sheet record

During his time at FC Porto, Costa has kept 50 clean sheets from 122 senior appearances, which has seen him described as a “superman” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so it’s understandable to see why Old Trafford chiefs would want to take a second bite of the cherry (Transfermarkt - Costa statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 1, Sergio Conceicao’s colossus has also made 12 saves from 18 shots on target against so far this season, giving him a 72.2% success rate (FBRef - Costa statistics), with his impressive performances having helped to contribute towards securing ten pieces of silverware for club and country since the start of his career.

Diogo Costa - Achievements Date Portuguese Champion 2019/20 & 2021/22 Portuguese Cup Winner 2020, 2022 & 2023 Portuguese League Cup Winner 2022/23 Portuguese Super Cup Winner 2021 UEFA Youth League Winner 2018/19 Portugal European U19s Champion 2018 Portugal European U17s Champion 2016 (Data via Transfermarkt)

Therefore, Ten Hag would only benefit from having Costa’s winning mentality and extraordinary shot-stopping skills in the building, so having been a player on the radar for quite some time, this could be one to keep a close eye on ahead of January.