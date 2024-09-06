INEOS are reportedly holding internal talks over Manchester United completing the signing of an "extraordinary" free agent - one who is more valuable than anyone else on the market currently.

Man Utd struggling despite new signings

It has been a testing start to the season at Old Trafford, with two defeats already coming their way in their opening three Premier League matches, including last weekend's humbling 3-0 loss at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool. Casemiro's performance was so poor that he was substituted at half-time - he essentially cost his side two goals - but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Brazilian is still likely to stay put this month.

It was a good summer transfer window for United, despite their current struggles, with Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt strengthening the defence, Manuel Ugarte acting as an upgrade on Casemiro and Joshua Zirkzee joining from Bologna to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund. However, Ugarte is not expected to be fully fit for many weeks or even months, according to Erik ten Hag.

In terms of other additions, free agent Yusuf Yazici has reportedly been offered to the Red Devils, with the 27-year-old leaving Lillie earlier in the year, being seen as a possible upgrade on the ageing Christian Eriksen. It remains to be seen if United will take up the offer, but a host of clubs are believed to be in the mix. There is still a chance for Ten Hag to bring in further players to bolster his squad - and his chances of staying in the job - but only free agents are available.

INEOS hold talks over signing "extraordinary" ace

According to a fresh claim from TEAMtalk, Manchester United owners INEOS are holding internal talks over the signing of Adrien Rabiot, who left Juventus at the end of last season, given the dire straits they find their midfield in after Casemiro's nightmare start and Ugarte's struggle to get fit.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford plenty of times in recent months, being seen as an ideal figure to come in and add class to the midfield, and he is currently the most expensive free agent listed on Transfermarkt, being valued at £29.5m. He would however go against INEOS' strategy of targeting younger players on lower wages, perhaps what is currently keeping the internal discussions from progressing to a formal offer.

Rabiot could be a real signing of intent on top of Ugarte, easing the workload of the waning Casemiro and the need to play him, with so much quality in his armoury, both on and off the ball. Last season, he scored five goals and registered three assists in Serie A, as well as averaging 1.9 tackles per game. The 29-year-old has also been lauded by former France and Juve striker David Trezeguet, who waxed lyrical over him back in 2022.

"We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different. He is world class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was."

Adrien Rabiot's career club stats Appearances Goals Assists Paris Saint-Germain 227 24 14 Juventus 212 22 15 Toulouse 13 1 3

Whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe manages to entice Rabiot to United remains to be seen, but if he can strike a deal for him, it could be an inspired piece of business. The fact that he would come in on a free transfer also takes out plenty of risk, should he struggle to set the world alight at Old Trafford.