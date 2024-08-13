Manchester United have discussed a move for a Premier League player with "sauce and swagger" in his game, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with further new signings ahead of the new season, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong reportedly the subject of a recent bid. The offer tabled isn't close to what the Catalan club are demanding for the Dutchman's signature, however, so an increased amount is required.

Former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has also emerged as a possible target for United between now and the end of the month. The 29-year-old is a free agent currently, following his exit from the La Liga giants, and could represent an astute addition who can add depth at centre-back and left-back.

Central midfield remains an important area of focus at Old Trafford this summer, with Wolves ace Joao Gomes and Paris Saint-Germain enforcer Manuel Ugarte both being looked at as potential signings. It would be negligent not to add a player in that position, considering the issues they had there last season, when opponents ran through them at will.

Meanwhile, Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has been backed to seal a summer move to United, too, with a £50m transfer possibly being lined up. The 19-year-old is a player with incredible potential, so Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth could see him as great future competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man United have "discussed" move for Premier League ace

Taking to X, Sheth reports that Manchester United have also "discussed" a potential move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, although he isn't considered a "priority" at the moment.

Calvert-Lewin is a top-quality striker when he is fit and firing, so it is exciting that United have looked at him as a potential attacking option ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 27-year-old has been lauded by Graeme Souness in the past, who said of him: "He's got to keep this going. He's made a fabulous start to the season getting all types of goals. There's a lot to like about him, he's athletic, got a great leap, aggressive. He's playing with a bit of sauce and swagger, there's a lot to like about him but we are in the early stage of this season."

That being said, Calvert-Lewin's injury woes would make him a risky signing, and with Hojlund and Zirkzee already in the squad, it could be argued that other positions should be focused on instead.

That does appear to be the case, given the nature of Sheth's update, but if the Red Devils did suddenly snap up the £100,000-a-week Everton hero, it could be a great piece of business providing they can keep him fit.