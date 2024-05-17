The door has opened for Manchester United to sign a player who has been tipped to "reach the summits", according to a fresh transfer update.

The Red Devils are edging closer to a transfer window that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will crave this summer, as he looks to truly make his mark on the club after becoming part-owner earlier this year.

There is still a chance that Erik ten Hag could be sacked at the end of the season, especially if United are beaten by Manchester City in the FA Cup final, and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has been linked with replacing him this summer. The Englishman has just guided his team into the Premier League, sealing back-to-back promotions, and he was formerly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant at Old Trafford.

In terms of possible signings, the Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo from under the noses of Newcastle United. The 26-year-old will likely leave Craven Cottage on a free transfer at the end of the season. Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has also been backed to complete a move, with the teenager seen as Kobbie Mainoo's long-term partner in midfield.

A new striker could be needed to provide sterner competition for Rasmus Hojlund, too, and RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko continues to be seen as a target, with his agent present at Old Trafford recently.

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United and Ratcliffe have been boosted in their efforts to sign Leny Yoro this summer, with the Lille star now more likely to move on.

The report says that there are now "doubts over whether Real Madrid are willing to meet Lille's £52million valuation when the transfer window reopens" which will "open the door" for the Red Devils to "make their move as they seek a replacement for Raphael Varane".

This is a really encouraging claim, at a time when United have to be focusing on signing new central defenders, heralding a new era in that area of the pitch. None of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans represent the future, with the former confirmed to be leaving this summer.

In Yoro, Ratcliffe could have a wonderful option, with the 18-year-old already a key figure at the heart of Lille's defence, starting an impressive 29 Ligue 1 games this season, and enjoying a 92.1% pass completion rate in that time.

He is also a far cry from the high paid superstar names United have been signing and failing with in recent years - his £6k-a-week wage comes out at a whopping 58 times less than Old Trafford top earner Casemiro. And while that number would of course be improved if the young defender moves to England, it is unlikely he would jump to near the top of the wage list.

Former United player Angel Gomes has been firsthand how good the Frenchman is, playing alongside him at Lille and saying: "As soon as he arrived in the group, I understood that he was going to reach the summits. When I discovered the pros at the age of 16 at Manchester United, I understood that it was different. He already had the right temperament. And that’s not normal for a 16- or 17-year-old player arriving. It’s like he’s already an experienced player."

The threat of Real Madrid is always great, as they look to build an incredible team, likely signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, but if Ratcliffe can sell the long-term picture to Yoro at United, he could be a magnificent addition for many years to come.