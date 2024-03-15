An international midfielder Tottenham Hotspur are interested in has admitted it is his “dream” to join Manchester United in the future.

Man Utd plot midfield rebuild

The Red Devils have bolstered their midfield ranks in the last 12 months with moves for Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, whereas youngster Kobbie Mainoo has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford and is in talks over a new long-term deal.

Man Utd midfielders Position Age Contract expiry Scott McTominay Defensive midfield 27 2025 Casemiro Defensive midfield 32 2026 Sofyan Amrabat (loan) Defensive midfield 27 2024 Kobbie Mainoo Central midfield 18 2027 Christian Eriksen Central midfield 32 2025 Mason Mount Attacking midfield 25 2028 Bruno Fernandes Attacking midfield 29 2026

However, there could be some midfielders who move on soon, with reports suggesting Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, both of whom are in their 30s, could leave.

There have also been a plethora of midfield targets linked with a move to Manchester, including Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella and Benfica’s Joao Neves, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe thought to be ready to approve a big move for the latter of the two.

Despite having a number of options and targets, one player has put it out there that he would love to move to Old Trafford in the future.

International midfielder dreaming of Man Utd move

One player who could end up moving to the Premier League in the near future is Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek, with Tottenham Hotspur thought to be interested in the Turkey international after scouting the player in the Europa Conference League match against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last week.

Now, speaking at a recent local event, relayed by Sport Witness, Yuksek admitted that his “childhood dream” is to join the Red Devils.

“What is important is the right time, the right conditions and the system in which they play. My adaptation process is also very important. The club I would like to go to in Europe is Manchester United, my childhood dream.”

Yuksek is now 25 years of age and appears to be in his prime with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation of €7.5m. That figure has rocketed from just €350,000 back in 2022, with Yuksek capable of playing as a holding, central or attacking midfielder.

After numerous loan spells away from Fenerbahce in recent years, Yuksek has become a regular for his current employers over the last 18 months and has now made more than 70 appearances in all competitions.

He appears to have caught the eye of Spurs, so who knows, he may well be a name known to Red Devils scouts as well, and following these comments, Yuksek could be hoping for the Red Devils to take note.