Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's job at Old Trafford is safe for now; however, rumours will continue to circulate regarding the Dutchman if results fail to improve at the club, according to one pundit.

This term, Manchester United have flattered to deceive and a culture of toxicity has bred its way into Old Trafford on and off the field, with off-field incidents involving Jadon Sancho and Antony alongside loanee Mason Greenwood creating mass hysteria away from the pitch.

Of course, the ongoing takeover saga at Man Utd has continued to destabilise the Premier League giants' progress in the transfer market. However, the Red Devils now look to finally be close to investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm Ineos following a long, drawn-out process, as per The Times.

Results-wise, United have lost five of their opening ten fixtures in the English top-flight and have lost the fear factor associated with away opposition pitching up at Old Trafford in years gone by. This was compounded on Sunday by Manchester City, who comfortably disposed of their rivals by a scoreline of 3-0 courtesy of a double from Erling Haaland and one from Phil Foden.

Former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage laid into Manchester United's recruitment in the aftermath of the Red Devils' comprehensive defeat to Manchester City, saying: "You have got to look at the recruitment for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Reguilon are three of your back four finishing the game for Manchester United against your rivals at Old Trafford."

In the Champions League, the Red Devils have won just one of their opening three group stage matches, in a dramatic yet unconvincing 1-0 victory over Copenhagen at Old Trafford last midweek; nevertheless, questions continue to reign regarding Ten Hag's ability to turn around the fortunes of his underperforming side.

Manchester United's summer recruitment Player Previous club Fee Mason Mount Chelsea £60 million Jonny Evans Leicester City Free transfer Sergio Reguilon Tottenham Hotspur Loan Altay Bayindir Fenerbache £4.3 million Andre Onana Inter Milan £47.2 million Sofyan Amrabat Fiorentina Loan Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta £72 million All fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

Alan Hutton drops Erik ten Hag sack verdict

Speaking to Football Insider, BBC pundit Alan Hutton has indicated that he doesn't believe that Ten Hag's immediate future is under threat, despite recent reports saying Ratcliffe and Man Utd could look at former Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Nevertheless, the former Scotland international insists that "whispers" over his future and potential replacements will persist if results don't improve at Old Trafford.

"You just have to look at what he did last season. It might not be amazing for all Man United fans and what they used to be doing in the past but it is where they are at this moment in time, they are building something from the ground up and that takes time.

"I think they have spent a lot of money and some of the signings have not worked out as yet but the whispers I am hearing always go around big clubs, especially when it is a takeover. Sometimes it is just rumours. If results take a drastic turn and they end up falling out the European spots then they might look to change it. He is not that long in the door so I think he will be given time but as we know at big clubs it can be difficult if you are not winning games. I think at this moment in time he is in an alright position."

Manchester United have no time to wallow or feel sorry for themselves, as Newcastle United await on Wednesday in the EFL Cup last 16 on Wednesday evening at Old Trafford.