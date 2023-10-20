Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for a "special" new manager to potentially replace Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd news; Erik ten Hag’s future

The Red Devils have had their struggles both on and off the pitch this year, however, Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford was a successful one, winning the EFL Cup and guiding the club back into the Champions League. An ongoing takeover saga involving the Glazers has been playing out in the background, but after splashing the cash on the likes of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund over the summer, things haven’t gone to plan during the current campaign.

So far, Ten Hag’s side have lost their opening two Champions League group games and half of their eight Premier League fixtures, resulting in speculation regarding his future. The latest on Ten Hag’s future earlier this month claimed that United had no plans to sack the Dutchman as he has plenty of credit in the bank, but by the looks of things, the club, and by extension majority owners the Glazers, have put the feelers out to a new manager.

Sport Witness relayed a Carlo Ancelotti update in the last 48 hours, claiming the Italian has had an offer from Man Utd, with his Real Madrid contract set to expire at the end of the season. The report claims that pressure is growing on Ten Hag and the Red Devils have made a verbal offer to his agent, although a return to the Premier League doesn’t look likely.

“He has three offers, not only the one from Brazil. One is to manager the Canadian National Team, which appeals sentimentally. He has a house in Vancouver and his wife is Canadian so he would be delighted with that. He would finish his career there and has an offer in writing, but he prefers Brazil.

“The last is not an offer in writing but has been sent to him verbally through his agent, it’s from the Premier League and Manchester United. They would take him tomorrow. However, he doesn’t want to return to the Premier League and coach any club. He would be willing to coach Brazil but what he really wants is to stay in Madrid. That can happen if things go well this season.”

How many Champions League titles has Carlo Ancelotti won?

Ancelotti, hailed as “special” by Xabi Alonso, actually shares the same agency as Raphael Varane and has plenty of experience at the highest level in a number of countries.

One competition he has enjoyed over the years is the Champions League, with the 64-year-old lifting the trophy on four separate occasions with AC Milan and Real Madrid in 2003, 2007, 2014 and 2022 - more than any other manager. (Carlo Ancelotti UCL stats)

He’ll be looking to make it five this season with Madrid, but by the looks of things, a move back to England isn’t looking likely, despite Man Utd’s alleged recent attempts to make that happen in 2024.