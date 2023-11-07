A new update has now emerged from Manchester United regarding Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s future at Man Utd

The Red Devils haven’t had the best of starts to the season, in fact, after defeat to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup last week, it was the club’s worst start to a campaign since 1962-63. Since then, Ten Hag’s side have recorded a much-needed Premier League win, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a later winner against Fulham on Saturday lunchtime.

Despite this, reports have suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who looks likely to invest in the club and take control of sporting decisions, has already decided to sack Ten Hag and wants Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi to come in as his replacement.

However, in a new update on Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd, Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed the Dutchman isn’t under threat of losing his job, adding there is “no panic” at Old Trafford.

“Erik ten Hag’s position at Man United is not in immediate danger despite their poor recent form, sources have told Football Insider. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that there is “no panic” at Old Trafford over Ten Hag’s future.

“However, club chiefs are not happy with recent results – but Saturday’s (4 November) 1-0 win over Fulham has increased confidence somewhat.”

The reporter added: "The Red Devils will also clash with Luton and Everton in their next two Premier League games – which presents a good opportunity for the Dutchman to string together much-needed consecutive wins. But it is believed there will be no knee-jerk reaction resulting in the sacking of Ten Hag even if those results do not materialise."

Ten Hag hits 50 wins at Man Utd

Ten Hag seemingly has plenty of credit in the bank at Man Utd following a successful first season in charge, where he won the EFL Cup, made the final for the FA Cup and finished in the top four. The win on Saturday also saw him reach 50 wins as Man United manager, equalling a 118-year record set by Erik Mangnall - achieving the feat in just 79 games.

After the victory over Fulham, Ten Hag was asked about the record but already had his focus on the midweek trip to FC Copenhagen, saying: "We have to win every game. With this win, it's OK. We take it with us [for] 24 hours. Then we focus on the next game and it is an important game in Copenhagen."

For instance, Sir Alex Ferguson needed time to settle in at Old Trafford and took 105 games to reach 50 wins, so with Ten Hag doing that in 26 fewer games, you could argue that the Red Devils are doing the right thing by not making any knee-jerk decisions regarding his future.