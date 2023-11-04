Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure due to their poor start to the season.

According to reports, there are plans to replace Ten Hag with Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi.

While it would be unfortunate to see Ten Hag go considering his past successes, the team's poor performances necessitate a change to stay in the top-four battle.

A significant update has emerged regarding Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future at the club, with the Dutchman continuing to be on extremely thin ice.

Erik ten Hag latest

The Red Devils went into the new season with a certain amount of renewed confidence, with some key signings made and even a Premier League title challenge not completely out of the question.

The likes of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund were all seen as players who could help take United up another level, with plenty of other top-quality players already at the club.

Instead, it has been an awful beginning to the campaign, with Ten Hag's side well off the pace after losing five of their first 10 league matches. Meanwhile, they are in real danger of not making it through their Champions League group, having suffered two defeats out of three so far this season.

It means that there is undeniable pressure on the manager to keep his job, with some of his decisions leaving a lot to be desired, and a big update has now emerged regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag replacement reportedly lined up

According to Football Insider, Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to sack Ten Hag and replace him with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, amid his prospective instalment as a minority shareholder at United.

The report goes on to add that the "decision has been provisionally made to dismiss Ten Hag, regardless of forthcoming results", with De Zerbi their choice to replace him after impressing hugely at Brighton.

It really does feel as though Ten Hag's time is running out, even if he goes on a positive run of results now, with the players arguably no longer performing for him on a consistent basis.

It would be sad to see the Dutchman relieved of his duties considering he won the EFL Cup last season and finished third in the Premier League, but they have been so poor in 2023/24 thus far, and they cannot afford to lose much more ground in the top-four battle.

Man Utd's last 10 managers Year Erik ten Hag 2022-present Ralf Rangnick (interim) 2021-2022 Michael Carrick (interim) 2021 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2018-2021 Jose Mourinho 2016-2018 Louis van Gaal 2014-2016 Ryan Giggs (interim) 2014 David Moyes 2013-2014 Sir Alex Ferguson 1986-2013 Ron Atkinson 1981-1986

In De Zerbi, United could be bringing in a fantastic manager - one whose football with Brighton has been a joy to watch at times, with Pep Guardiola saying that his "his impact will be massive in the future".

If Ten Hag is sacked in the near future, Ratcliffe must do all he can to entice the Seagulls boss to Old Trafford, with his style of play and modern ideas something that could breathe new life into an ailing team.