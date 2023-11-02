Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is seemingly under pressure at Old Trafford, and one update has shared details over a potential sacking.

It has been a season to forget so far for the Red Devils and Ten Hag, with back-to-back 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford to Manchester City and Newcastle United in the space of four days. The two defeats have meant that Man Utd have now lost eight of their first 15 matches in all competitions this season, something they have suffered for the first time since 1962/63. Ten Hag’s position as manager has been a hot topic of conversation, although recent reports have claimed that the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe view Ten Hag's position as safe for the time being.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that some of the Man Utd players fear Ten Hag’s approach is affecting team morale, with his no-nonsense style resulting in clashes with players such as Jadon Sancho in recent months. Another update involving the manager has emerged, one on what the club would need to pay if they part ways with the Dutchman. Football Insider reporter Sean Fisher shared an update on Wednesday prior to the EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle United, stating it would cost the club more than £15m to part ways with Ten Hag.

“If the United hierarchy chooses to sack Ten Hag this season, Football Insider understands that it would cost the club a compensation payout of over £15million. His contract at United runs until 2025 with an option to extend for a further year, and sacking Ten Hag would require the Glazers to pay him his guaranteed salary for the length of his contract.

He added: "United would also have to cough up significant compensation fees to dismiss his backroom staff."

Ten Hag’s record at Man Utd

The 53-year-old arrived at Old Trafford last summer and enjoyed a solid first season with the club, finishing in the top four, winning the EFL Cup and reaching the final of the FA Cup. However, it has been a season to forget so far during the current campaign, and defeat to Fulham could see them slip into the bottom half of the Premier League this weekend.

Ten Hag's record at Man Utd Games 77 Wins 49 Draws 8 Defeats 20

Overall, though, as can be seen, Ten Hag’s record isn’t disastrous by any stretch, averaging over two points per game with the Red Devils and one victory shy of hitting 50. However, the club's recent form could be a worry for Man Utd officials, and if things don’t improve prior to the New Year, they may feel their hand could be forced into making a change and subsequently paying out Ten Hag the £15m+ fee.