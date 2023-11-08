One Manchester United “leader” could soon be sold with clubs in Saudi Arabia ready to offer him a “jaw-dropping” salary to turn his head and leave Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils were busy over the summer, bringing in a number of new faces ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge. However, despite big-money deals for the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, things haven’t exactly gone to plan on the pitch.

Ten Hag’s side have lost five of their opening 11 Premier League games and have been without a number of key players through injury. One of those to miss some fixtures with an unknown injury is Raphael Varane. The centre-back has played just seven minutes of league action in the last four games, and by the looks of things, his future could be away from Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, Saudi Pro League clubs are expected to register an interest in Varane and are willing to offer a “jaw-dropping” salary, looking to turn his head. Meanwhile, CaughtOffside have reported that “Man Utd would be ready to consider the right offer for Varane, who is attracting interest from the PIF group of Saudi clubs, meaning he could end up at any one of Al Ahli, Al Hilal, Al Nassr or Al Ittihad, depending on who needs him most.” The player has also expressed a desire to try a new challenge, with Man Utd’s transfer priority for 2024 a centre-back.

Raphael Varane’s record at Man Utd

Varane arrived at Old Trafford from Real Madrid back in 2021 and has made 73 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring twice and providing one assist. (Raphael Varane stats – Transfermarkt)

However, as mentioned, the France international has struggled with injuries in England, and his fitness appears to be a concern with Ten Hag recently selecting the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ahead of him for the Manchester derby.

Varane injury history at Man Utd Date Games missed Groin injury October 2021 3 Hamstring injury November 2021 11 Abdominal problems February 2022 1 Muscular problems April 2022 3 Ankle sprain October 2022 1 Leg injury October 2022 7 Foot injury April 2023 7 Unknown injury August 2023 4

Despite his injury history, when fit, Varane has come in for praise from Ten Hag, who called the centre-back a “leader” last year.

“With Rapha Varane there as the leader, he puts everyone in the right position, he fits really good together with Licha Martinez and also the two full-backs did their job really good.”

Lisandro Martinez and Varane established themselves as the first choice pairing at the back last season in what was a successful first season under Ten Hag, winning the EFL Cup, reaching the FA Cup final and finishing in the top four, but with the Argentine out injured until the New Year and speculation of Varane’s future being elsewhere, it seems to be the right decision to make a centre-back a transfer priority in 2024.