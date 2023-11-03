Manchester United may soon be on the search to replace manager Erik ten Hag, and one reporter has claimed the ‘hottest property in management’ could be a target.

Ten Hag enjoyed a productive first season in charge at Old Trafford, winning the EFL Cup, finishing in the Premier League top four and reaching the final of the FA Cup, however, he hasn’t had the same success so far this season. The Dutchman watched his side lose 3-0 to rivals Manchester City on Sunday and were dumped out of the EFL Cup by the same scoreline to Newcastle United. Prior to their cup exit in the week, there were reports claiming that both the Glazers and Ratcliffe were in agreement that Ten Hag’s position in charge was safe for now.

However, with the club now losing eight of their first 15 matches in all competitions, something they last suffered in the 1962/63 campaign, Ten Hag’s days could be numbered if he fails to turn things around quickly. As a result, talkSPORT reporter Callum Vurley shared a story following the defeat on Wednesday evening, looking at who could possibly replace Ten Hag as Man Utd manager. He identified a number of potential contenders, one of which being Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, saying:

“Arguably the hottest property in management right now, De Zerbi has turned Brighton into a force to be reckoned with despite regularly losing players and coaches. Their attractive style of football is easy on the eye and has taken them to the Europa League where fans have dreams of going far. Several clubs have already been keeping tabs on the Italian while some have even mentioned him as a potential Pep Guardiola replacement at Manchester City. If United could snap up the Brighton boss instead, it would be hailed as quite the coup.”

Roberto De Zerbi profiled

De Zerbi has made an eye-catching impact on the south coast after taking over from Graham Potter last year. In total, the Italian, formerly of Palermo, Benevento, Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, has won 25 of his 53 games in charge of the Seagulls so far. (Roberto De Zerbi stats – Transfermarkt)

Roberto De Zerbi against Man Utd Date Brighton 0-0 Man Utd (6-7 on penalties) April 2023 Brighton 1-0 Man Utd May 2023 Man Utd 1-3 Brighton September 2023

The 44-year-old guided Brighton to the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Man Utd and into the Europa League last season and recently came in for praise from Pep Guardiola, who admitted De Zerbi is one of the coaches that he admires the most in world football. There have even been discussions that the Brighton boss could go on to become the best manager in the world, so if Man Utd do decide to part ways with Ten Hag in the near future, it wouldn’t be a shock if someone like De Zerbi is on their radar.