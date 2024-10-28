Manchester United have now ended the tenure of Erik ten Hag, as confirmed by the club. It has been a really poor campaign for the Red Devils so far, and the defeat to West Ham on Sunday was the nail in the coffin for the Dutchman, as it’s four defeats in nine Premier League games.

Man Utd sack Ten Hag

Ten Hag was given the backing of the United board during the summer, but the team looks just as bad as they did in the 2023/24 campaign. That has meant speculation over Ten Hag’s future hasn’t gone away all season, and David Ornstein reported on Monday morning that the decision has now been made, with the Red Devils confirming the departure very quickly after.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over in the interim, but there have been a few names linked to the potential vacancy at Old Trafford already. Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorin is one name that is on the club’s managerial radar. He has been very impressive in Portugal and is someone who is said to be under consideration after coming close to getting the Liverpool job in the summer.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi has also emerged as a possible replacement for Ten Hag in the last week or so.

The Spaniard, who is currently out of work, is said to have held a meeting with United’s hierarchy led by Omar Berrada. Both Amorim and Xavi are exciting options for the Red Devils, but they are not the only managers being considered, as someone who has been linked with the role before is now emerging back on United’s radar.

INEOS could now replace Ten Hag with "great coach"

According to TBR Football, Manchester United have Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann under consideration after parting ways with Ten Hag. The report states that United have already been talking to potential successors in recent weeks.

The report states that the feeling of when Ten Hag leaves Old Trafford was “when” rather than "if,” and so they had got a head start on looking at potential replacements.

United have spoken to three candidates as they are not looking to use Van Nistelrooy a long-term interim appointment, so they want a new permanent manager to come in and replace Ten Hag quickly.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany record Games 17 Won 10 Drawn 4 Lost 3

Naglesmann, who has been described as a “great coach” by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, has been working as the Germany manager since September 2023, and he emerged on United’s radar during the summer. Now, Naglesmann is back under consideration by United bosses, and they may look to bring the 37-year-old to the Premier League very soon.