Manchester United could table an offer for a midfield "machine" at some point this week, according to a promising new transfer rumour.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are yet to complete any key business in the summer transfer window to date, but that's to be expected with Euro 2024 currently taking centre stage.

There are many top-quality players being linked with summer moves to Old Trafford, however, with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee arguably looking like the most likely player to be United's first addition of the window. Talks are believed to have been held with him, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to bolster the attacking options at Erik ten Hag's disposal, as well as ease the burden on Rasmus Hojlund.

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo is arguably one of the standout players in his position in Europe currently, and he has been backed to seal a move to the Red Devils, being looked at as an even more exciting signing than Zirkzee. The Uruguayan could make up an all-South American pairing alongside Lisandro Martinez, and has been called "extraordinary" and "among the top three" defenders around by Carles Puyol in the past.

Ten Hag has also reportedly urged Ratcliffe to clinch the signing of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is now a free agent after his deal at Juventus expired. The 29-year-old has started four games for Les Bleus at Euro 2024, being seen as an important player by Didier Deschamps.

Man Utd could bid for "machine" this week

According to a new update from Caught Offside, Manchester United could be preparing to make an offer for Manuel Ugarte in the near future. The report states that the bid "could come as soon as this week", with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder "open to a new challenge in the Premier League" and United "expected to advance" imminently.

The 23-year-old is considered an upgrade on Casemiro, who looked like a player well past his best last season. He could leave this summer, with Saudi Pro League interest in the Brazilian emerging.

Ugarte could be a tenacious addition to United's midfield, having been an area of the pitch that has been lifeless over the past 12 months or so, even though Kobbie Mainoo has enjoyed a meteoric rise. The Uruguay international has been described as a "machine" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he could add so much legs in the middle of the park.

So often last season, Ten Hag's side looked horribly open in midfield, with Casemiro's struggles plain to see and Christian Eriksen also looking like an ageing figure. Ugarte could make a world of difference in that respect, having averaged an eye-catching 3.9 tackles per game in Ligue 1 in 2023/24, which was a higher tally than United player managed, highlighting the impact he could have.

He is still a young player, too, so there are no fears about his energy levels descreasing any time soon, and a bid this week will hopefully see a transfer sealed as soon as possible, pipping others to his signature in the process.