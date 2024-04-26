Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have identified a new target to potentially replace Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout.

Man Utd manager latest

It has been an eventful few days for the Red Devils, who survived a huge scare against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final on the weekend. United lost a three-goal lead but managed to prevail on penalties, booking their spot against Manchester City in a repeat of last year’s final. In the week, Ten Hag’s side then had to come behind twice at Old Trafford to beat bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League,

This has resulted in plenty of speculation over a change in the dugout, however, Ratcliffe isn’t planning on removing the Dutchman before the end of the season.

Despite this, there have been links over a new manager coming in over the summer, with Man Utd and Ratcliffe reportedly making contact with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. The German looks set to depart the Allianz Arena at the end of the season and is highly valued by Ratcliffe, who appears to have put the feelers out over a move to Manchester.

Another name linked has been Graham Potter, with recent rumours suggesting sporting director target Dan Ashworth has held a secret meeting with the ex-Chelsea boss. Now, a new name has emerged on the Old Trafford radar, one who has worked in the Premier League before as an assistant manager.

Man Utd eyeing Borussia Dortmund manager

According to reports from TEAMtalk in the last 48 hours, Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is now attracting major interest from Man Utd.

The report claims that the 41-year-old is also being eyed by top-flight rivals West Ham, with both clubs considering managerial changes in the summer. Terzic, ‘regarded as one of the best young head coaches in Europe following his success at Dortmund’, would reportedly ‘fit the profile for United’s new structure under INEOS’. It is added that ‘his record and playing style has brought him onto the radar of a host of top sides’.

Terzic, a former assistant to Slaven Bilic at West Ham, has been back at Dortmund since 2018, occupying roles as an assistant manager, caretaker, technical director and now manager.

Edin Terzic stats as a manager Games 121 Wins 71 Draws 24 Losses 26 Goals 255 Goals conceded 143 Points 237 Points per game 1.96

The German, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, has his side in the semi-finals of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain after a quarter-final triumph over Atletico Madrid earlier this month. Terzic also boasts a win over Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on his CV and has actually never lost to the Spaniard in three games, impressive considering Leverkusen's unbeaten status this season.

By the looks of things, a move to Old Trafford or the London Stadium could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.